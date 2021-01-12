EAST TROY — The Eagles moved to 11-0 on the season with a 53-38 road victory versus East Troy Tuesday night in a Rock Valley Conference girls basketball game.
Jefferson was led by senior guard Ainsley Howard — who made three 3-pointers and went a perfect 6-6 from the free-throw line. Josie Peterson added nine points in the victory that saw the Eagles hold the Trojans to 18 points in the first half and 20 in the second.
JEFFERSON 53, EAST TROY 38
Jefferson 23 30 — 53
East Troy 18 20 — 38
JEFFERSON (fg ftm-fta pts) — Madden 2 0-2 6; Messman 3 0-0 6; Howard 4 6-6 17; S. Peterson 0 1-2 1; Dearborn 1 2-4 5; Helmink 1 0-3 2; Johnson 1 0-3 2; J. Peterson 4 1-1 9; Fox 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 12-22 53.
EAST TROY — Pluess 0 3-4; Aleckson 3 0-0 6; Scurek 5 2-6 12; Nelson 1 0-0 3; Donegan 1 0-2 2; Gulig 1 0-0 2; Golaloowski 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 8-17 38.
3-pointers: J 6 (Madden 2, Howard 3, Dearborn), ET 2 (Lindow, Nelson). Total fouls: J 15, ET 23.
Cambridge 43, Waterloo 42
CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge girls basketball team squeaked out a one-point Capitol South victory over visiting Waterloo on Tuesday.
Mayah Holzhueter once again led the Blue Jays — this time with a 20-point effort. Saveea Freeland added 11 points in the victory.
The Pirates were led by Sophia Schneider, who scored 15 points in the losing effort.
CAMBRIDGE 43, WATERLOO 42
Waterloo 22 20 — 42
Cambridge 20 23 — 43
WATERLOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 5 2-4 15; Powers 3 1-2 8; Jaehnke 2 0-0 5; Asik 3 3-5 11; Wolfff 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 7-13 42.
CAMBRIDGE — Downing 0 1-2 1; Roidt 2 0-0 4; Holzhueter 9 1-6 20; Stenklyft 2 0-0 5; Schmude 1 0-2 2; Freeland 5 1-4 11. Totals 19 3-14 43.
3-pointers: W 7 (Schneider 3, Powers, Jaehnke, Asik), C 2 (Holzhueter, Stenklyft). Total fouls: W 15, C 14.
Whitewater 56, Clinton 44
WHITEWATER — Senior guard Kacie Carollo scored 17 points to lead the Whitewater girls basketball team to a Rock Valley victory against the visiting Cougars.
Carollo made four field goals on the night and went a perfect 4-4 from the charity stripe.
WHITEWATER 56, CLINTON 44
Clinton 18 26 — 44
Whitewater 26 30 — 56
CLINTON (fg ft-fta pts) — E. Teubert 3 2-2 8, F. Teubert 1 1-1 3, Nortier 2 0-0 6, Blue 1 0-0 2, Bobolz 1 0-0 2, Roehl 9 3-4 21, Peterson 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 6-7 44.
WHITEWATER — Skindingsrude 2 0-0 5, Kilar 2 2-4 6, Carollo 4 8-8 17, Novegas 0 2-2 2, DePorter 1 0-0 3, Kopecky 1 3-4 5, Juoni 1 5-6 8, Truesdale 4 1-1 10. Totals: 14 21-25 56.
3-pointers: C 2 (Nortier), WW 4 (Truesdale, Juoni,, DePorter, Carollo) Total fouls: C 17, WW 11.
Marshall 72, Jefferson 57
JEFFERSON — Marshall netted 40 points in the first half en route to a nonconference boys basketball win over host Jefferson on Tuesday.
The Eagles were led by senior guard Haygen Miller, who had 15 points. Guard Braden McGraw finished with nine points for Jefferson.
MARSHALL 72, JEFFERSON 57
Marshall 40 32 — 72
Jefferson 28 29 — 57
MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 6 0-0 12; Frank 1 3-4 5; Ward 5 10-13 22; Denniston 3 0-0 8; Peterson 1 0-0 2; Tiruschinski 9 4-6 23. Totals 25 17-23 72.
JEFFERSON — Miller 5 2-4 15; McGraw 3 1-3 9; Jones 2 0-2 6; Neitzel 3 0-0 7; Martin 1 2-2 4; Pinnow 1 0-0 2; Hoffman 2 0-0 5; Steies 0 1-2 1; Devine 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 6-14 57.
3-pointers: M 5 (Ward 2, Denniston 2, Tiruschinski), J 9 (Miller 3, McGraw 2, Jones 2, Neitzel, Hoffman). Total fouls: M17, J 18.
USM 52, Palmyra 36
PALMYRA — The UniversitySchool of Milwaukee girls basketball team earned a nonconference win over the host Panthers on Tuesday night.
Ally Fredrick led Palmyra-Eagle with eight points.
