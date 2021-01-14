WHITEWATER — Jake Martin scored 12 of his 23 points in the first half, when the host Whippets built a 17-point lead before pulling away even further after halftime to earn a 72-36 boys basketball win over Jefferson Thursday.
Brock Grosinske added 14 points for Whitewater (2-5).
Braden McGraw scored 12 to pace the Eagles (2-13).
WHITEWATER 72, JEFFERSON 36
Jefferson 13 23 — 36
Whitewater 30 42 — 72
JEFFERSON — Miller 1 4-6 6, McGraw 3 4-4 12, Jones 1 0-0 2, Neitzel 3 0-0 6, Lenz 1 0-0 2, Martin 2 0-0 4, Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Devine 0 2-4 2. Totals 12 10-14 36.
WHITEWATER — Martin 11 0-0 23, Hintz 1 0-0 2, Grosinske 6 0-0 14, Tillman 1 0-0 2, Zimdars 2 1-2 6, Aron 2 0-0 4, C. Brown 4 0-0 8, S. Brown 2 0-2 5, Wence 1 0-0 3, Nickels 1 0-0 2, Crowley 1 1-2 3. Totals 32 2-6 72.
3-point goals: J 2 (McGraw 2), W 6 (Grosinske 2, Martin, Zimdars, S. Brown, Wence). Total fouls: J 9, W 18.
Lake Mills 57, Poynette 53
POYNETTE — Senior forward Charlie Bender led all scorers with 21 points as the Lake Mills boys basketball team won its fourth straight, defeating host Poynette in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
The L-Cats (9-4, 3-1 Capitol) led 30-17 at the halftime break. Bender pushed that lead to 19 after connecting on a 3-pointer from the corner and finishing off a 3-point play on an out of bounds underneath.
Senior forward Jaxson Retrum had a score in the paint sandwiched around a pair of Bender buckets, pushing the lead to 47-23.
Poynette (5-4, 0-2) outscored the L-Cats 30-10 down the stretch but wasn't able to snap its 11-game losing streak in the series.
Retrum finished with 14 points and senior forward Adam Moen added 11 for Lake Mills, which is ranked seventh in the Associated Press Division 3 poll.
The WIAA released updated playoff assignments for the boys basketball state tournament and Lake Mills was among the teams moving up a division this season to help balance the tournament field in all five divisions. The L-Cats will now be in the Division 2 bracket.
LAKE MILLS 57, POYNETTE 53
Lake Mills 30 27 — 57
Poynette 17 36 — 53
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 0 6-8 6; Wilke 0 0-2 0; Foster 2 0-0 5; Retrum 7 0-2 14; Moen 4 3-8 11; Bender 6 8-9 21. Totals 19 17-29 57.
POYNETTE — K. Peterson 6 3-4 16; McCormick 3 0-0 8; Kloskey 4 0-1 8; Feller 6 1-2 15; C. Peterson 1 3-6 6. Totals 20 7-13 53.
3-point goals: LM 2 (Foster, Bender); P 6 (McCormick 2, Feller 2, K. Petersen, C. Petersen). Total fouls: LM 12; P 17.
Lakeside Lutheran 68, Lodi 53
LODI — Senior guard Gabe Uttech totaled a career-high 22 points as the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team pushed its win streak to four with a Capitol North victory at Lodi on Thursday.
Uttech hit four 3-pointers and was 6-for-6 at the free throw line. Sophomore guard Levi Birkholz finished with 12 points and battled foul trouble throughout, picking up a fourth foul with eight minutes to play. Sophomore forward Trey Lauber added all nine of his points from beyond the arc and senior forward Ian Olszewski tallied seven.
“I said to our guys, we essentially played half that game without Levi and we still won and were in control of the game,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “That’s big for our guys confidence. Gabe was big for us tonight, he just played a steady floor game and is growing into that role as the point guard. Ian did a phenomenal job on their top scorer (Trey Traeder) and held him to four points until late in the game. Traeder was really a nonfactor.
“I think our depth plays such a big role, when we make rotations we don’t drop off. As other teams rotate, we can wear them down. The press wears on people and we got points in transition. We are scoring in the mid to upper 60s because of our defense. Pleased with how we’re evolving as a team right now.”
Lakeside, which is among the honorable mention teams in the Associated Press Division 3 rankings, led 26-23 at halftime. Lodi (5-2, 0-2 Capitol) wasn’t able to cut the deficit to less than two scores down the stretch.
“We’re playing well right now,” Jahns said. “The team is starting to find its identity and playing well as a team.”
Lakeside (9-3, 3-0) maintains a one-game edge in the loss column over Lake Mills, which beat Poynette on Thursday, in the league standings.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 68, LODI 53
Lakeside Lutheran 26 42 — 68
Lodi 23 30 — 53
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 6 6-6 22; Veers 2 1-2 5; Miller 1 2-3 4; Olszewski 3 1-4 7; Main 1 1-2 3; Birkholz 5 2-4 12; Lauber 3 0-0 9; O’Donnell 2 2-4 6. Totals 23 15-25 68.
LODI — Wendt 2 0-2 5; Traeder 3 2-2 10; Faust 3 1-1 8; Ring 4 6-7 14; Coddington 3 0-2 6; Lincoln 3 1-2 8; Meier 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 10-16 53.
3-point goals: LL 7 (Uttech 4, Lauber 3); Lo 5 (Traeder 2, Wendt 1, Faust 1, Lincoln 1). Total fouls: LL 18; Lo 20.
