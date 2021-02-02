Reedsburg put together a big night on offense as the Beavers took down host Fort Atkinson, 91-40, in a nonconference girls basketball game Tuesday at Fort Atkinson High School.
Junior Tyla Staude led the Blackhawks with 13 points. Fellow junior Taylor Marquart added added eight points in the loss.
Fort Atkinson struggled to score the ball in the second half, recording just 13 points.
REEDSBURG 91, FORT ATKINSON 40
Reedsburg 55 36 — 91
Fort Atkinson 27 13 — 34
REEDSBURG (fg ftm-fta pts) — C. Cherney 1 0-0 3, Olson 3 0-0 7, Halvensleben 0 0-1 1, Stirve 1 0-0 2, T, Cherney 6 3-5 15, S. Cherney 8 5-6 23, Dietz 5 2-2 10, Wieman 8 1-2 19, Benish 4 0-0 9.
FORT ATKINSON — Christiansen 3 1-4 7, Belzer 1 1-2 4, Marquart 2 4-7 8, Staude 4 2-2 13, Kohl 1 0-0 2, Neste 2 2-2 6.
Edgerton 68, Jefferson 58
JEFFERSON — Haygen Miller’s 22 points wasn’t enough as Clayton Jenny dropped a game-high 31 to lead the Crimson Tide to a Rock Valley Conference boys basketball victory on Tuesday.
Miller knocked down six 3-pointers to lead the Eagles’ offense. Braden McGraw scored 12 points for Jefferson.
EDGERTON 68, JEFFERSON 58
Edgerton 34 34 — 68
Jefferson 18 40 — 58
EDGERTON (fg ftm-fta pts) — Kauf 4 1-3 10, Jenny 13 3-6 31, D. Hanson 7 2-3 19, A. Hanson 2 1-1 5, Krause 0 1-3 1, Fox 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 8-16 68.
JEFFERSON — Miller 8 0-1 22, McGraw 5 0-0 12, Neitzel 1 0-0 2, Lenz 1 0-0 3, Martin 4 0-0 10, Hoffman 1 0-0 3, Devine 3 0-0 6. Totals 12 0-1 58.
3-pointers: E 6 (Kauf, Jenny 2, D. Hanson), J 12 (Miller 6, McGraw 2, Lenz, Martin 2, Hoffman). Total fouls: E 9, J 18.
Beloit Turner 86, Whitewater 54
BELOIT — Carter Brown scored 22 points but the Whippets were not abel to stop down the Trojans offense in this Rock Valley Conference boys basketball game on Monday.
TURNER 86, WHITEWATER 54
Whitewater 25 29 — 54
Turner 38 48 — 86
WHITEWATER — Masters 4 0-1 8, Hintz 1 0-0 3, Tillman 2 5-8 9, Brown 8 5-7 22, Sam Brown 2 0-0 6, Nichets 2 2-4 6. Totals: 19 12-20 54.
TURNER — Karich 2 02 4, Revels 1 0-0 2, Coldren 1 0-0 3, Burrows 9 0-0 24, Heldt 4 3-4 12, Jacobs 3 1-1 7, Giddley 2 1-1 5, Cain 10 0-0 23, Hoppe 1 2-2 4, Diehl 1 0-0 2. Totals: 34 7-10 86.
3-pointers: Whitewater 4 (Sam Brown 2, Carter Brown, Hintz). Turner 11 (Burrows 6, Coldren, Heldt, Cain 3).
Whitewater 69, Big Foot 26
WALWORTH — The Whippets got 33 points from senior Kacie Carollo in easily defeating the Chiefs in a Rock Valley Conference girls basketball game on Monday.
WHITEWATER 69, BIG FOOT 26
Whitewater 37 32 — 69
Big Foot 19 7 — 26
WHITEWATER (fg ftm-fta pts) — Skindingsrude 1 0-0 2, Kilar 1 1-2 4, Carollo 11 6-8 33, Navejas 0 1-2 1, DePorter 2 0-1 4, Kopecky 2 1-12 6, Juoni 2 2-2 7, Truesdale 3 3-5 10, Linos 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 14-22 69.
BIG FOOT — Lueck 1 0-0 2, Harvey 1 2-2 4, Bauman 0 1-2 1, Larson 3 0-0 7, Tracy 4 0-0 10, Wilson 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 3-4 26.
3-pointers: Big Foot 3 (Tracy 2, Larson, Whitewater 9 (Carollo 5, Kopecky, Juoni, Truesdale, Harvey).
