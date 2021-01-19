A 25-point effort from junior Tyla Staude wasn’t enough as the Fort Atkinson girls basketball team fell to visiting Monroe, 56-49, in a Badger South Conference contest on Tuesday.
Staude hit three 3-pointers on the way to her 25-point game. Fellow junior Taylor Marquart added 13 points in the loss.
MONROE 56, FORT ATKINSON 49
Monroe 31 25 — 56
Fort Atkinson 27 22 — 49
MONROE (fg ftm-fta pts) — Benaschawel 8 5-5 21, Bobak 4 1-1 11, Maurer 3 0-0 7, Giasson 1 1-2 3, Updike 1 0-0 2, Jacobson 6 2-3 14.
FORT ATKINSON — Christiansen 2 0-2 4, Marquart 6 1-2 13, Staude 10 2-3 25, Kohl 1 0-0 2, Neste 1 2-3 4.
3-pointers: M 3 (Bobak 2, Maurer), FA 3 (Staude 3). Total fouls: M 12, FA 17.
East Troy 90, Jefferson 36
JEFFERSON — The visiting Trojans jumped out to a 48-15 halftime advantage and cruised from there in a Rock Valley Conference boys basketball matchup on Tuesday.
The Eagles were led by Braden McGraw, who scored nine points in the loss.
Whitewater 66, Clinton 33
CLINTON — Jake Martin fell a rebound shy of a double-double as the Whippets picked up a Rock Valley Conference win over the host Cougars on Tuesday in boys basketball action.
Martin finished with 13 points and nine rebounds to lead Whitewater. Jake Hintz added 10 points in the victory.
Cambridge 74, Palmyra-Eagle 52
CAMBRIDGE — Mayah Holzhueter continued her dominance with 34 points, while Saveea Freeland added 19 points as Cambridge earned a nonconference girls basketball win over visiting Palmyra-Eagle on Tuesday.
Holzhueter made 11 field goals on the night and went 11-14 from the free-throw line. Freeland scored 17 of her 19 points in the second half.
Palmyra-Eagle was led by Ally Fredrick — who scored a team-high 15 points. Ally Czeshinski netted 14 points for the Panthers.
CAMBRIDGE 74, PALMYRA-EAGLE 52
Palmyra-Eagle 25 27 — 52
Cambridge 34 40 — 74
PALMYRA-EAGLE (fg ftm-fta pts) — Fredrick 5 3-8 15, Czeshinski 6 1-3 14, Calderon 0 1-2 1, Martens 0 1-2 1, Koutsky 3 2-2 9, Kysely 2 0-0 5, Ma. Nettesheim 2 0-0 4, Mo. Nettesheim 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 8-17 52.
CAMBRIDGE — Roidt 3 1-2 7, Holzhueter 11 11-14 34, Stenklyft 3 2-2 10, Schmude 2 0-0 4, Freeland 7 5-6 19. Totals 26 19-24 74.
3-pointers: PE 6 (Fredrick 2, Czeshinski, Koutsky, Kysely, Mo. Nettesheim), C 3 (Holzhueter, Stenklyft 2). Total fouls: PE 18, C 18.
Lakeside Lutheran 63, Columbus 58
LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team remained unbeaten at the halfway mark of Capitol North play with a victory over Columbus at home on Tuesday.
The Warriors, who like to press and play at a fast pace, were facing a near polar opposite in Columbus, which is methodical in its half-court sets.
Lakeside led 34-21 at the halftime break but trailed by three early in the second half. The Warriors (10-4, 4-0 Capitol North) took away post looks and scored six transition points to help build a double-digit lead back, which they maintained for the most part down the stretch.
"In the first half we ran our pressure and caused them trouble," Lakeside Lutheran head coach Todd Jahns said. "They broke pressure and were able to run sets in the second half. We adjusted how we ran things and went into a man trap instead of a zone trap. That got them out of rhythm. We had six points in a short stretch off turnovers which flipped it for us.
"Our kids played well and we had good, balanced scoring. Levi Birkholz led us with 18 points, Trey Lauber hit from 3 and Gabe Uttech played well for us. Defensively we managed their inside game better the last 10 minutes of the first half."
Birkholz, a sophomore guard, hit six field goals and was 5 of 8 from the free throw line while Lauber, who finished with 16 points, knocked down four 3-pointers. Uttech, a senior guard, added 14 points.
Lakeside, which is a game up on second-place Lake Mills with four league games remaining, has won five of its last six.
"Happy to get the win against Columbus, a very good basketball team," Jahns said. "For us to be able to withstand and handle adversity throughout the game was a plus. Our guys responded when they needed to. We weren't able to score early in the second half and that allowed them to spread us out and work it inside. We made adjustments and got tempo back. That helped build the lead back to 10-12 points."
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 63, COLUMBUS 58
Columbus 21 37 — 58
Lakeside Lutheran 34 29 — 63
COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Carthew 5 0-0 12; Uttech 1 0-2 2; Co. Brunell 1 2-4 4; W. Cotter 5 3-4 16; Ca. Brunel 2 0-0 4; Fritz 9 0-2 20. Totals 23 5-12 58.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 5 3-4 14; Veers 1 0-0 2; Jahnke 2 0-0 5; Vater 0 0-2 0; Olszewski 1 2-5 4; Birkholz 6 5-8 18; Lauber 4 4-4 16; O’Donnell 1 1-4 4. Totals 20 15-29 63.
3-point goals: C 7 (W. Cotter 3, Carthew 2, Fritz 2); LL 8 (Lauber 4, Uttech, Jahnke, Birkholz, O’Donnell). Total fouls: C 16; LL 13.
Waterloo 61, Cambridge 59
WATERLOO — Senior forward Caleb Hager scored 16 points as Waterloo picked up its second win of the season and its first in the Capitol South with a victory over Cambridge on Tuesday.
Senior guard Brody Tschanz added 12 points for Waterloo (2-12, 1-5). Senior guard Jack Nikolay scored a game-high 25 points for Cambridge (6-4, 1-3).
WATERLOO 61, CAMBRIDGE 59
Cambridge 25 34 — 59
Waterloo 27 34 — 61
CAMBRIDGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Nikolay 9 5-6 25; Heth 3 2-2 8; Harrison 3 1-2 7; Horton 0 0-1 0; Stein 1 0-0 2; Buckman 1 2-3 4; Schroeder 1 2-4 5; Colts 3 2-5 8. Totals 21 14-23 59.
WATERLOO — Hager 5 4-6 16; Huebner 4 1-4 9; Unzueta 0 2-2 2; Tschanz 4 1-2 12; Wolff 3 2-4 8; Christianson 1 5-6 7; Ritter 1 1-1 3; Marshall 2 0-2 4. Totals 20 16-27 61.
3-point goals: C 3 (Nikolay 2, Schroeder 1); W 5 (Tschanz 3, Hager 2). Total fouls: C 15; W 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.