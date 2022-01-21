Bluejay wrestlers win at Husty Jan 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HUSTISFORD — Johnson Creek and Hustisford split the only two matches wrestled in Johnson Creek’s 36-12 Trailways Conference dual on Thursday.Gavin Peterman won by fall for Husty at 138 pounds. Domonic Raabe earned the pin for Johnson Creek at 170.JOHNSON CREEK 36, HUSTISFORD 12106 — William Mattert (JC) received forfeit113 — Connor Gerstner (JC) received forfeit120, 126, 132, 152, 160, 182 — Double forfeit138 — Gavin Peterman (H) pinned Noah Westrich (JC) at 1:54145 — Joe Beavers (H) received forfeit170 — Domonic Raabe (JC) pinned Cyan Malterer (H) at 1:31195 — Cohen Schmidt (JC) received forfeit220 — Devon Klingman (JC) received forfeit285 — Kevin Morales (JC) received forfeit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
