Lake Mills beats Lodi

LAKE MILLS -- Sophomore guard AJ Bender poured in a career-high 42 points, the second highest scoring game in program history, and Lake Mills' boys basketball team claimed a share of the Capitol North title by surging past visiting Lodi 81-52 on Friday.

It took the L-Cats (13-8, 8-1 in conference) a half to find their stride. When they did, there was no looking back. Lake Mills used a 13-0 run early in the second half to erase a four-point halftime hole before blowing the game open in the latter stages of the period.

