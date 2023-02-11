LAKE MILLS -- AJ Bender scored 33 points -- his third 30-point outing of the season -- and conference-leading Lake Mills topped visiting Poynette 70-65 in a Capitol North boys basketball game on Saturday.
"AJ was shooting it well from the outside early," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "That opened up drives to the basket the rest of the game and he got to the rim. When they closed in defensively he got it to our shooters and when they didn’t he finished."
Bender, who finished two shy of his career-high, had 15 first-half points, including a pair of 3s, to help stake Lake Mills to a 35-28 halftime advantage. The L-Cats (12-7, 7-0 in conference) kept the Pumas (10-11, 3-4) at arms length after halftime, never leading by few than two possessions.
Brady Benish scored nine of his 11 points in the first half, Matthew Stenbroten tallied eight of his 10 after halftime and Ryan Horkan chipped in nine.
"I'm proud of the way Nolan Kolkovich played," Hicklin said. "Liam Carrigan is out right now with a broken toe he sustained earlier in the week. Nolan had an opportunity and he took advantage of it. That was good to see this afternoon too."
The L-Cats play at Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, needing one more victory to clinch a share of the Capitol North title.
