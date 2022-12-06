PRAIRIE DU SAC—Sophomore guard AJ Bender scored 19 of his game-high 25 points after halftime in the Lake Mills boys basketball team’s 77-71 nonconference road victory over Sauk Prairie on Tuesday.
The L-Cats (2-2), who snapped a two-game skid, hit 11 3-pointers, including four apiece by Ryan Horkan and Brady Benish. Horkan added 14 points, Benish 12, Liam Carrigan 10 and Tanner Wendorf 8. Horkan hit three 3s in the first half.
"We finally played team defense well together, which is what we've been waiting to see," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "Our guys were also hitting shots. It was good to see Ryan Horkan and Brady Benish get going. That opened things up quite a bit in the paint for AJ. When we get shooters going, that's when we'll be at our most complete.
"Our guys have adjusted to the speed of varsity basketball and settled in. We have guys playing big minutes for the first time. There's a moment for players where the game slows down and they gain confidence. I thought tonight was that moment for a lot of our guys."
Bender posted double-digit rebounds, also throwing down several dunks. Lake Mills' lead was 10 with three minutes remaining and never dipped below five in the closing minutes.
The Eagles (1-2) were 8 for 17 from the free throw line in the second half compared to 10 for 15 for Lake Mills, which hosts Whitewater on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
