CAMBRIDGE -- The Cambridge boys basketball team could not stop visiting Belleville in the second half as the Wildcats pulled away with a 78-63 victory on Thursday.

Senior guard Trey Colts led Cambridge with 16 points. Senior forward Max Heth added 14 points and freshman guard Matt Buckman scored 11 points.

Carson Syse of Belleville (15-5, 5-1) had a game-high 23 points with 13 points being scored in the second half. Trevor Syse scored 16 second-half points for Belleville, finishing with 18.

The Blue Jays (8-12, 1-6), who travel to face Waterloo on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., are in fifth place in the Capitol-South standings.

BELLEVILLE 78, CAMBRIDGE 63

Belleville 31 47 — 78

Cambridge 32 31 — 63

Belleville (fg ft-ft tp) — C. Syse 8 4-4 23, T. Syse 5 8-9 18, Nolden 4 6-7 15, Connor 6 0-0 12, Boyum 3 0-0 7, Ace 1 0-1 2, Erickson 0 1-2 1. Totals 27 19-23 78.

Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — Colts 4 6-6 16, Heth 4 4-4 14, M. Buckman 3 4-4 11, N. Buckman 3 2-2 9, Schroeder 3 1-1 7, Horton 3 0-0 6, Tesdal 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 17-19 63.

Three pointers — Cambridge 6 (Colts 2, Heth 2, M. Buckman, N. Buckman), Belleville 5 (C. Syse 3, Boyum, Nolden).

Total fouls — Cambridge 17, Belleville 16.

