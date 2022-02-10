Boys basketball: Blue Jays fall to Wildcats Feb 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAMBRIDGE -- The Cambridge boys basketball team could not stop visiting Belleville in the second half as the Wildcats pulled away with a 78-63 victory on Thursday.Senior guard Trey Colts led Cambridge with 16 points. Senior forward Max Heth added 14 points and freshman guard Matt Buckman scored 11 points.Carson Syse of Belleville (15-5, 5-1) had a game-high 23 points with 13 points being scored in the second half. Trevor Syse scored 16 second-half points for Belleville, finishing with 18.The Blue Jays (8-12, 1-6), who travel to face Waterloo on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., are in fifth place in the Capitol-South standings.BELLEVILLE 78, CAMBRIDGE 63Belleville 31 47 — 78Cambridge 32 31 — 63Belleville (fg ft-ft tp) — C. Syse 8 4-4 23, T. Syse 5 8-9 18, Nolden 4 6-7 15, Connor 6 0-0 12, Boyum 3 0-0 7, Ace 1 0-1 2, Erickson 0 1-2 1. Totals 27 19-23 78.Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — Colts 4 6-6 16, Heth 4 4-4 14, M. Buckman 3 4-4 11, N. Buckman 3 2-2 9, Schroeder 3 1-1 7, Horton 3 0-0 6, Tesdal 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 17-19 63.Three pointers — Cambridge 6 (Colts 2, Heth 2, M. Buckman, N. Buckman), Belleville 5 (C. Syse 3, Boyum, Nolden).Total fouls — Cambridge 17, Belleville 16. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.