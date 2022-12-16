L-Cats lose to Wildcats

BELLEVILLE -- Freshman guard Brady Benish hit a school-record 11 3-pointers and totaled a career-high 33 points, but the Lake Mills boys basketball team could not hold off host Belleville in a 74-67 nonconference loss on Friday.

The L-Cats opened the game like gangbusters, nailing 11 of their school-record tying 18 3s in the first half en route to building a 39-23 halftime lead.

