BELLEVILLE -- Freshman guard Brady Benish hit a school-record 11 3-pointers and totaled a career-high 33 points, but the Lake Mills boys basketball team could not hold off host Belleville in a 74-67 nonconference loss on Friday.
The L-Cats opened the game like gangbusters, nailing 11 of their school-record tying 18 3s in the first half en route to building a 39-23 halftime lead.
In the first half alone, Lake Mills sophomore guard Ryan Horkan hit five 3s and scored all 15 of his points and Benish converted six shots from beyond the arc.
The Wildcats (4-2) owned the second period, grabbing momentum out of the locker room and using their fullcourt press to disrupt the L-Cats (3-3) and create high-percentage shots offensively and eventually swing the momentum for good by building a seven-point lead with six minutes to go.
"Belleville keeps coming at you with a bunch of good and different athletes," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "AJ Bender (who scored 16 points) had two guys on him all night. They forced other guys to make shots and handle the ball. We had five turnovers in the first half and 13 in the second.
"I'm proud of our kids though. They made some mistakes but played hard until the end. I love the effort they showed. They had a never say die attitude."
The previous individual record for 3s made in a game for Lake Mills was eight, a mark Hayden Iverson and Brady Wagner both reached during the 2016-17 season. This is the third occasion in school history the L-Cats have hit 18 3s in a game.
"We were doing a good job breaking their pressure and finding open shooters especially against their zone in the first half," Hicklin said. "AJ was commanding lots of attention and getting those two shooters (Ryan and Brady) the ball, which staked us out to the halftime lead.
"Brady's night was not too bad for a kid in his sixth career game. We have lots of young talent and they keep getting better. That's the journey we're on."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.