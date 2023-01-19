Boys basketball: Bredlow scores 26 in Johnson Creek win over Rio nateg Jan 19, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RIO — Dylan Bredlow scored a game-high 26 points for Johnson Creek’s boys basketball team in a 53-50 win over Rio on Tuesday.Johnson Creek (2-11) trailed by 13 at halftime, then outscored the Vikings 35-19 over the final 18 minutes to pull out the victory.Bredlow added 11 rebounds and six steals. Hayden Walechka added nine points and six rebounds. Ian Heald added eight points and seven rebounds.Johnson Creek takes on Hustisford in a Trailways Crossover game at Horicon High School on Saturday at 5 p.m.JOHNSON CREEK 53, RIO 50Johnson Creek 18 35 — 53Rio 31 19 — 50Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Herman 1 1-3 4, Cheaney 1 0-0 2, Heald 3 1-2 8, Bredlow 11 4-5 26, Pernat 1 0-0 2, Walechka 3 3-5 9, Maleug 1 0-2 2 Totals 21 9-17 53Rio (fg ft-fta tp) — Prochnow 3 3-4 10, Shawback 1 0-0 3, Richardson 1 0-0 2, Grams 2 0-0 4, Treinen 0 1-2 1, Eku 6 0-1 16, Hartley 5 4-7 14 Totals 18 8-14 50Three-point goals — JC (Herman, Heald), R (Prochnow, Shawback, Eku 4) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
