Boys basketball: Cambridge earns first conference win, 54-32 over Waterloo nateg Jan 22, 2023 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WATERLOO -- The Cambridge boys basketball team won its first conference game of the season with a 54-32 win over Waterloo on the road Friday.Sophomore Matt Buckman had a game-high 16 points. The Blue Jays (6-7 overall, 1-3 conference) held Waterloo (3-11, 1-3) to just nine points in the second half.CAMBRIDGE 54, WATERLOO 32Cambridge 26 28 — 54Waterloo 23 9 — 32Cambridge (fg fta-ftm tp) — N. Buckman 5 0-0 10, Holzhueter 6 1-2 12, Horton 3 0-0 9, M. Buckman 6 2-2 16, Kozler 1 0-0 2, Schuchart 2 0-0 5. Totals 23 3-4 54.Waterloo — Haberman 3 0-0 7, Setz 4 1-1 9, Tschanz 3 0-0 7, Ugorji 4 1-1 9. Totals 14 2-2 32.Three pointers – Waterloo 2 (Haberman, Tschanz), Cambridge 7 (Horton 3, M. Buckman 2, Schuchart, Holzhueter).Total fouls — Cambridge 7, Waterloo 8. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.