Cambridge beats Waterloo
Buy Now

WATERLOO -- The Cambridge boys basketball team won its first conference game of the season with a 54-32 win over Waterloo on the road Friday.

Sophomore Matt Buckman had a game-high 16 points. The Blue Jays (6-7 overall, 1-3 conference) held Waterloo (3-11, 1-3) to just nine points in the second half.

Load comments