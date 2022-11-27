Cambridge boys beat Black Hawk
SOUTH WAYNE -- The Cambridge boys basketball team had 11 players score in its 66-30 win over Black Hawk on Saturday at Black Hawk High School.

Sophomore Matt Buckman scored a career-high 28 points, hitting five 3-pointers in the Cambridge (1-1) win. Senior Nick Buckman recorded eight points, while junior Marco Damiani added seven points.

