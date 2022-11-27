Boys basketball: Cambridge routs Black Hawk 66-30 nateg Nov 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SOUTH WAYNE -- The Cambridge boys basketball team had 11 players score in its 66-30 win over Black Hawk on Saturday at Black Hawk High School.Sophomore Matt Buckman scored a career-high 28 points, hitting five 3-pointers in the Cambridge (1-1) win. Senior Nick Buckman recorded eight points, while junior Marco Damiani added seven points.Sophomores Kiefer Parish and Drew Holzhueter each scored six points for the Blue Jays.Cambridge 66, Black Hawk 30Cambridge 36 30 — 66Black Hawk 7 23 — 30Cambridge (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Damiani 2 2-4 7, N. Buckman 2 3-3 8, Ahmedi 0 1-2 1, Parish 2 2-6 6, Nottestad 0 0-2 0, Holzhueter 2 0-1 6, Hughes 1 0-0 2, Horton 0 2-2 2, Bernhardt 0 0-2 0, M. Buckman 10 3-4 28, Kolzer 1 0-0 2, Schuchart 0 2-2 2, Melton 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 17-30 66.Black Hawk (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Milz 1 0-0 3, Marty 0 1-4 1, Figi 2 0-0 4, Scott 3 0-0 6, Dunlavey 2 2-2 6, Baumgartner 2 0-0 5, Collins 1 1-1 3, Hagen 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 4-7 30.Three pointers — Cambridge 9 (M. Buckman 5, Holzhueter 2, N. Buckman, Damiani 1), Black Hawk 2 (Milz, Baumgartner).Total fouls — Black Hawk 27, Cambridge 13.Fouled out — Black Hawk 2 (Figi, Milz). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.