Boys basketball: Cambridge uses 3-point line to top Randolph 55-35 nateg Jan 23, 2023 1 hr ago RANDOLPH -- The Cambridge boys basketball team used the long ball to pull away with a 55-35 nonconference win over Randolph on Monday at Randolph High School.The Blue Jays (7-7) made nine 3-pointers in the win. Sophomore Matt Buckman made three 3s, leading the Blue Jays with 15 points.Sophomore Drew Holzhueter also recorded three 3-pointers, scoring 14 points. Senior Nick Buckman also reached double figures with 14 points scored.Cambridge hosts Wisconsin Heights on Thursday.CAMBRIDGE 55, RANDOLPH 35Cambridge 19 36 — 55Randolph 7 28 — 35Cambridge (fg fta-ftm tp) — N. Buckman 5 2-4 14, Holzhueter 5 1-2 14, Horton 2 0-0 4, M. Buckman 6 0-0 15, Kozler 1 1-1 3, Schuchart 2 0-0 5. Totals 21 4-7 55.Randolph — Meredith 1 0-0 2, Katsma 1 0-0 2, Prieve 7 4-5 18, Rataczak 1 0-0 2, Medema 4 0-0 8, Meyer 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 4-5 35.Three pointers — Cambridge 9 (M. Buckman 3, Holzhueter 3, N. Buckman 2, Schuchart), Randolph 1 (Meyer).Total fouls — Cambridge 8, Randolph 11.
