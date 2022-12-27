Cambridge loses to Dodgeville
DODGEVILLE -- Going against Dodgeville’s height advantage, the Cambridge boys basketball lost 68-47 to the Dodgers on Tuesday on the first day of the Dodgeville Shootout at Dodgeville High School.

Dodgeville’s Chandler Batchelor, who stands at 7-foot-1, tallied a game-high 24 points.

