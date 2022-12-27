Boys basketball: Dodgeville thumps Cambridge 68-47 nateg Dec 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DODGEVILLE -- Going against Dodgeville’s height advantage, the Cambridge boys basketball lost 68-47 to the Dodgers on Tuesday on the first day of the Dodgeville Shootout at Dodgeville High School.Dodgeville’s Chandler Batchelor, who stands at 7-foot-1, tallied a game-high 24 points.For Cambridge (4-3), senior Nick Buckman scored 17 points, while sophomore Drew Holzhueter and junior Devin Schuchart each scored 10 points.DODGEVILLE 68, CAMBRIDGE 47Cambridge 17 30 — 47Dodgeville 33 35 — 68Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — Damiani 0 1-3 1, N. Buckman 5 2-2 17, Holzhueter 3 3-4 10, M. Buckman 4 1-2 9, Schuchart 5 0-0 10, Melton 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 8-13 48.Dodgeville (fg ft-ft tp) — M. Pittz 2 0-0 4, Walker 8 3-3 19, Berg 6 0-0 12, N. Pittz 1 0-0 2, Hankenson 1 0-0 2, Reddell 1 0-0 3, Batchelor 11 2-4 24. Totals 30 5-7 68.Three pointers — Dodgeville (Reddell), Cambridge 5 (N. Buckman 4, Holzhueter).Total fouls — Dodgeville 13 Cambridge 10. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
