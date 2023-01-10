Lake Mills faces Edgerton

EDGERTON -- Senior guard Will Schuman hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1 minute, 15 seconds to play and Edgerton rallied past visiting Lake Mills 72-70 in a nonconference boys basketball game on Tuesday.

The L-Cats (6-6) led 57-47 with seven minutes remaining before the Crimson Tide went on a 13-3 run to square it at 60-all with three minutes to go. Edgerton (7-4) grabbed a 63-62 edge with 2:22 left on a 3 by junior Preston Schaffner, who hit five times from beyond the arc and scored a team-high 19 points.

