Panthers lose to Demons

DEERFIELD -- Cal Fisher totaled 29 points, amassing 1,500 points in his career, as host Deerfield routed Palmyra-Eagle 58-34 in a Trailways South boys basketball game on Thursday.

Fisher went 10 of 16 from the floor, also grabbing seven rebounds, while Tommy Lees contributed seven points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the conference-leading Demons (14-3, 7-0 in conference).

