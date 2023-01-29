Boys basketball: Fisher, Deerfield pummel Palmyra-Eagle nateg Jan 29, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DEERFIELD -- Cal Fisher totaled 29 points, amassing 1,500 points in his career, as host Deerfield routed Palmyra-Eagle 58-34 in a Trailways South boys basketball game on Thursday.Fisher went 10 of 16 from the floor, also grabbing seven rebounds, while Tommy Lees contributed seven points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the conference-leading Demons (14-3, 7-0 in conference).For the Panthers (7-10, 2-5), Ayden Lawson scored 10 points, Isaac Perez finished with nine and Devin Patrick had six points, six boards.Palmyra-Eagle hosts Abundant Life/St. Ambrose on Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
