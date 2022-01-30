Boys basketball: Glarner Knights top Blue Jays Jan 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NEW GLARUS -- While New Glarus only made three 3-point field goals, the Knights pulled past the visiting Cambridge boys basketball team 59-45 on Thursday.Senior guard Trey Colts recorded 11 points, freshman guard Matt Buckman scored 10 points and sophomore forward Devin Schuchart contributed seven points for the Blue Jays.Cambridge (8-8, 1-3 conference) is fifth in the Capitol-South Conference standings, and New Glarus (10-8, 3-2) moves into third place.NEW GLARUS 59, CAMBRIDGE 45Cambridge 22 23 — 45New Glarus 21 38 — 59Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — Colts 3 5-7 11, M. Buckman 4 0-0 10, Schuchart 3 0-0 7, Heth 2 2-2 7, Horton 2 0-0 6, Schroeder 1 0-0 2, Kolzer 0 2-2 2. Totals 15 9-11 45.New Glarus (fg ft-ft tp) — Strok 8 2-3 18, Walter 7 3-5 17, Siegenthaler 3 0-0 8, Friedrich 2 0-0 5, Stampfli 2 0-0 4, Butler 1 1-1 3, Parman 1 0-0 2, Douma 0 1-2 1, Arnett 0 1-2 1Three pointers — Cambridge 6 (M. Buckman 2, Horton 2, Schuchart, Heth), New Glarus 3 (Siegenthaler 2, Friedrich).Total fouls — Cambridge 15, New Glarus 16. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
