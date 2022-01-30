NEW GLARUS -- While New Glarus only made three 3-point field goals, the Knights pulled past the visiting Cambridge boys basketball team 59-45 on Thursday.

Senior guard Trey Colts recorded 11 points, freshman guard Matt Buckman scored 10 points and sophomore forward Devin Schuchart contributed seven points for the Blue Jays.

Cambridge (8-8, 1-3 conference) is fifth in the Capitol-South Conference standings, and New Glarus (10-8, 3-2) moves into third place.

NEW GLARUS 59, CAMBRIDGE 45

Cambridge 22 23 — 45

New Glarus 21 38 — 59

Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — Colts 3 5-7 11, M. Buckman 4 0-0 10, Schuchart 3 0-0 7, Heth 2 2-2 7, Horton 2 0-0 6, Schroeder 1 0-0 2, Kolzer 0 2-2 2. Totals 15 9-11 45.

New Glarus (fg ft-ft tp) — Strok 8 2-3 18, Walter 7 3-5 17, Siegenthaler 3 0-0 8, Friedrich 2 0-0 5, Stampfli 2 0-0 4, Butler 1 1-1 3, Parman 1 0-0 2, Douma 0 1-2 1, Arnett 0 1-2 1

Three pointers — Cambridge 6 (M. Buckman 2, Horton 2, Schuchart, Heth), New Glarus 3 (Siegenthaler 2, Friedrich).

Total fouls — Cambridge 15, New Glarus 16.

