Johnson Creek senior forward Logan Sullivan was voted the Player of the Year in Trailways South all-conference boys basketball voting held recently
Sullivan finished second in the league in both scoring (21.8 points per game) and rebounds (11.4 per game). He also recorded 126 blocks on the season for an average of 4.8 per game.
Also earning all-conference recognition for the Bluejays were senior guard Austin Anton-Pernat and sophomore Dylan Bredlow, who both made the second team.
Anton-Pernat was second on the team in scoring average (13.2 points game). Bredlow was second on the team in rebounding average (10.2 per game).
Palmyra-Eagle senior center Brady Koopman made the second team, while senior guard Dalton Metzdorf received honorable mention.
Koopman led the Panthers in scoring (10.9 points per game) and rebounding (8.0 per game). Metzdorf was third on the team in scoring (5.9 points per game).
Deerfield won the Trailways South with a 12-0 record, followed by Williams Bay at 8-4, Johnson Creek and Abundant Life each at 7-5, Palmyra-Eagle and Parkview each at 4-8 and Madison Country Day School at 0-12.
TRAILWAYS SOUTH
Boys basketball
First Team
Logan Sullivan, Johnson Creek, Sr.
Cal Fisher, Deerfield, Jr.
Dayton Lasack, Deerfield, Sr.
Trey Oswald, Parkview, Sr.
Brent Schmiesing, ALCS/St. Ambrose, Sr.
Henry Mannelli, Williams Bay, Sr.
Colin Young, Country Day, Sr.
Second Team
Tommy Lees, Deerfield, Jr.
Own King, Williams Bay, Jr.
Kelton Randall, Williams Bay, Jr.
Johnathan Loomans, ALCS/St. Ambrose, Jr.
Dylan Bredlow, Johnson Creek, Sp.
Austin Anton-Pernat, Johnson Creek, Sr.
Brady Koopman, Palmyra-Eagle, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Martin Kimmel, Deerfield, Sp.
Jimmitruis Davison, ALCS/St. Ambrose, Sp.
Dalton Metzdorf, Palmyra-Eagle, Sr.
Rusty Klitzman, Parkview, Jr.
Noah Flood-Elyafi, Parkview, Sr.
Zander Brown, Parkview, Sr.
Stephen Bosben, Country Day, Sr.
Player of the Year — Logan Sullivan, Johnson Creek, Sr.
