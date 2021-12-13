LAKE MILLS — Junior guard Liam Carrigan scored a career-high 21 points as the Lake Mills boys basketball team beat visiting Waterloo 70-40 in a nonconference game at LMHS on Monday.

The L-Cats (2-2) led 35-15 at the break behind 19 first-half points by Carrigan, which included four 3-pointers.

“We came out and played pretty well in the first half,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “Liam shot it well and got the lid off the basket for everyone. We kept building the lead throughout the night.

“The key tonight offensively was we moved the ball better. That got Liam good looks. After a couple reversals, we got a guy into the teeth of their defense. Driving and kicking is such a key to our offense, and that’s what he was getting open looks on. We moved the ball better and were more patient tonight, which was a good sign because we did not do that the last time out (against Fort Atkinson).”

Freshman guard AJ Bender contributed 14 points, senior guard Ethan Foster scored 10 and sophomore forward Matt Stenbroten scored all eight of his points after halftime, adding double-digit rebounds.

“AJ did a good job creating offense for us,” Hicklin said. “Matt did a good job controlling the boards inside all night.”

For Waterloo (0-6), senior guard Eugene Wolff totaled a team-high 12 points and senior forward Ian Ritter chipped in 10.

The L-Cats host Belleville on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., while the Pirates travel to face Columbus on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

LAKE MILLS 70, WATERLOO 40

Waterloo 15 25 — 40

Lake Mills 35 35 — 70

Waterloo (fg ft-ftm pts) — Tschanz 1 0-0 3, Setz 3 0-0 6, Wollin 1 0-0 3, Wolff 6 0-2 12, Ritter 3 4-4 10, Ugorji 2 2-6 6. Totals 16 6-12 40.

Lake Mills — Rguig 2 0-0 5, Stenbroten 2 4-6 8, Bender 5 4-4 14, Foster 4 0-1 10, Hagedorn 2 0-0 4, Radloff 1 0-0 3, Bade 0 2-2 2, Carrigan 7 3-5 21, Legel 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 13-18 70.

Three-point goals — WA (Tschanz 1, Wollin 1) 2; LM (Carrigan 4, Foster 2, Rguig 1, Radloff 1, Legel 1) 9.

Total fouls — WA 16, LM 15.

