Lake Mills beats Lodi

LODI -- AJ Bender totaled a team-high 22 points and Lake Mills' boys basketball team pushed its win streak to three games with a 71-54 road victory over Lodi in Capitol North play on Friday.

The conference-leading L-Cats (9-6, 4-0 in conference) saw their nine-point halftime lead slashed to two roughly four minutes into the second half. Lake Mills stemmed the tide, building a comfortable lead again on a pair of 3s by Brady Benish, who added 13 of his 18 points after halftime and made four 3-pointers.

