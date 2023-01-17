Lakeside faces Lodi

LODI -- Levi Birkholz scored 20 points, Will Miller added 10 and Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season by topping host Lodi 69-42 on Tuesday.

The Warriors (10-1, 2-1 in conference) closed the first half with a 14-2 spurt to grab a 30-20 lead at the break.

