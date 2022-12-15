LAKE MILLS—Trey Lauber and Anders Liermann scored 15 points apiece, helping Lakeside Lutheran’s boys basketball team top visiting Lake Country Lutheran 62-53 in a nonconference game on Thursday.
The Warriors, who improved to 6-0, were 4-0 last season before losing in Hartland to LCL by a margin of 72-44. The Lightning, who dropped to 1-2, are the defending Division 3 state champions.
Lake Country got a game-best 27 points from Sam Hans, who hit six 3-pointers.
Levi Birkholz added 11 points and Will Miller finished with eight for the Warriors, who did not hit a 3-pointer but did go 22 of 30 at the free throw line compared to 5 of 13 for LCL, which got outscored 9-2 in the opening stages of the second half and never led again after that.
“LCL gave us everything we could handle,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “We started the game well and got almost everything we wanted offensively without working too hard for it. They then started clamping down on our guards. We didn’t handle that well. We tried to over dribble. Our offense became stagnated and they shot it well in the first half.
“We were reeling a bit in the first half with struggling to score and to get stops. We talked at half about getting the game under control defensively. We wanted to take advantage of our size mismatches. We wanted to penetrate those and get it to the post. Once we got the lead, we held it firmly.”
