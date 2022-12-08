MILTON -- Levi Birkholz registered a game-high 21 points, Trey Lauber added 14 and Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team remained unbeaten with a 66-56 nonconference road victory over Milton on Thursday.
The Warriors (4-0) got down 11-2 early and still trailed 25-20 at the break. Lakeside, which committed only five turnovers and limited Milton on the offensive glass, caught wind at its sails midway through the second half right around the 40-point mark and never looked back.
"When we got into specific offensive actions, we freed Levi for good looks," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "When they doubled Levi, other guys got to the basket. Once we kind of absorbed their early outside shots, our defense's ability to take away dribble penetration, close out on 3s and rebound took away some of their offensive firepower.
"We showed good discipline on offense, had good shot selection and patience. Our halfcourt defense was locked in. They were a big, physical team and we had a slight rebounding edge."
Anders Liermann (12) and Ethan Schuetz (10) also scored in double figures for the Warriors.
"Milton tried to deny Levi touches, so he found other guys for shots," Jahns said. "Trey got his stuff inside tonight with back cuts and attacks of the rim. Ethan was opportunistic around the rim. The biggest factor was Anders Liermann, our 6-foot-8 big guy who had nine rebounds. We used a little of him in isolation and he slipped to the basket. His rebounding defensively cleaned house in the paint for us."
For the Red Hawks (3-2), Logan Branch scored 16 points, hitting four of the team's 11 3-pointers, and Ayden Goll and Matthew Kirk added 11 points apiece.
