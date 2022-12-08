Lakeside beats Milton

MILTON -- Levi Birkholz registered a game-high 21 points, Trey Lauber added 14 and Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team remained unbeaten with a 66-56 nonconference road victory over Milton on Thursday.

The Warriors (4-0) got down 11-2 early and still trailed 25-20 at the break. Lakeside, which committed only five turnovers and limited Milton on the offensive glass, caught wind at its sails midway through the second half right around the 40-point mark and never looked back.

