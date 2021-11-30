SPRING GREEN -- Levi Birkholz led all scorers with 19 points and Trey Lauber added 18 as Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team opened its season with a 67-50 road nonconference win over River Valley on Tuesday.
Lauber hit a 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer to give the Warriors a 34-21 halftime edge. Lakeside started the second period with the ball and ran a set for Lauber, who got a good look and connected from beyond the arc again.
Lakeside's lead never dipped to single digits in the second period, the team scored on the break and effectively defended in the halfcourt.
"We had lots of guys playing their first varsity minutes," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "We had other guys playing more crucial roles and logging major minutes. It was disjointed at times and we weren't that smooth sailing ship yet. At the same time, our defense was pretty good. Our offense was opportunistic and scored off steals and turnovers. Levi and Trey were steady scorers and kept us from going on scoring droughts.
"Levi was good tonight in terms of controlling the game and involving teammates. That will be something key for him throughout the year. It will be important for other guys to learn to play off Levi. Hopefully Trey will step into a prominent scoring role and he did that tonight without forcing things. He did it naturally.
"Overall team wise, I thought we played well together and understood where we were trying to be and that our half-court D was good."
Will Miller and Jameson Schmidt chipped in eight points apiece for Lakeside and Anders Liermann contributed seven points.
The Warriors host Elkhorn on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.