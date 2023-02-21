LAKE MILLS -- Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team shook off a slow start to beat visiting St. John's Northwestern Academies 72-58 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
The Warriors, who trailed 26-22 at the break, opened the second half with a 25-2 run.
Levi Birkholz had 17 points despite shooting 4 of 15, Ethan Schuetz scored 11 of his 17 after halftime and Trey Lauber had eight of his 11 in the second half for the Warriors (20-3).
Daltin Papandrea hit five 3s and led all scorers with 23 for the Lancers (5-19). Frenchy Stellato added 18.
"St. Johns' record is a little deceiving," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "They have three scorers. St. John's, especially in the first half, did a good job waiting until one of those guys got a good shot and then they hit it. We weren't good at controlling dribble penetration and didn't close out on shots. We also weren't patient on offense. It was a frustrating first half.
"In the second half, we played better defense. We rebounded, transitioned and scored and became very efficient to turn it in a hurry. It demonstrates the vulnerability if you're not ready to play. We lacked energy early in the game and got smacked in the mouth a little. I'm happy we responded the way we did."
Schuetz, Birkholz and Will Miller had seven rebounds apiece for the Warriors, who face Poynette on Senior Night Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.