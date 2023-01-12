Boys basketball: Marshall beats Cambridge 58-44 nateg Jan 12, 2023 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MARSHALL — The Cambridge boys basketball was defeated 58-44 by the Marshall Cardinals on Thursday at Marshall High School in Capitol South action.The Cardinals erased a one-point halftime deficit by scoring 39 points in the second half. Teseo Ruelas led Marshall (7-4 overall, 2-0 conference) with 13 points.For Cambridge, sophomore Matt Buckman had a game-high 15 points. Sophomore Drew Holzhueter reached double figures with 12 points.Cambridge, which plays at Belleville on Tuesday, is 5-6 overall and 0-2 in conference play.MARSHALL 58, CAMBRIDGE 44Cambridge 20 24 — 44Marshall 19 39 — 58Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — N. Buckman 2 2-2 6, Parish 1 0-2 2, Holzhueter 3 6-8 12, Hughes 1 0-0 3, Horton 1 0-0 2, M. Buckman 5 4-4 15, Schuchart 1 2-2 4. Totals 14 14-18 44.Marshall (fg ft-ft tp) — Kleinheinz 4 2-4 10, Peterson 2 2-2 7, Miggins 4 3-4 11, Hornby 3 3-4 11, Grossman 3 0-2 6, Ruelas 5 2-2 13. Totals 21 12-18 58.Three pointers — Cambridge 2 (Hughes, M. Buckman), Marshall 4 (Hornby 2, Peterson, Ruelas).Total fouls — Cambridge 18, Marshall 18. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.