Boys basketball: Matt Buckman scores 30, Cambridge tops Wisconsin Heights to conclude regular season nateg Feb 26, 2023 MAZOMANIE -- The Cambridge boys basketball team closed out the regular season with a 73-61 win over host Wisconsin Heights on Friday in Capitol South play.Cambridge sophomore Matt Buckman led all scorers with 30 points. It's his fifth game this season with 30 or more points.Senior Nick Buckman and sophomore Drew Holzhueter added 12 apiece for the Blue Jays (13-11, 4-6 in conference).Eighth-seeded Cambridge hosts ninth-seeded Randolph in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday at 7 p.m.CAMBRIDGE 73, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 61Cambridge 34 39 -- 73Wisconsin Heights 27 44 -- 61Cambridge (fgm ftm tp) -- N. Buckman 3 2 12, Parish 4 0 8, Holzhueter 5 2 12, Horton 0 2 2, M. Buckman 11 7 30, Schuchart 4 0 9. Totals 27 13 73.Wisconsin Heights -- Adler 5 1 12, Pope 1 0 3, Vosburg 5 1 13, Pietzryhowski 4 0 10, Adler 2 0 4, Brabender 3 3 10, Kennedy 4 1 9. Totals 24 6 61.3-point field goals — C 3 (N. Buckman, M. Buckman, Schuchart), W 7 (Vosburg 2, Pietzryhowski 2, Adler, Pope, Brabender). Missed free throws — W 8, C 9. Total fouls — C 10, W 16.
