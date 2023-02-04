Boys basketball: New Glarus fends off Cambridge 63-58 nateg Feb 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAMBRIDGE -- AC Strok scored a game-high 25 points, propelling visiting New Glarus past Cambridge 63-58 in a Capitol South boys basketball game on Friday.Ethan Friedrich and Jack Leonard each scored nine of their 11 points in the second half for the Glarner Knights (14-5, 5-1 in conference).Matt Buckman led the Blue Jays (9-9, 2-4) with 23 points, scoring 16 after halftime. Junior Devin Schuchart added 13 for the Blue Jays, who host Wautoma tonight.NEW GLARUS 63, CAMBRIDGE 58New Glarus (fgm ftm tp) -- Marty 2 2 6, Douma 0 2 2, Parma 2 1 5, Leonard 4 2 11, Friedrich 5 0 11, Strok 10 2 25, Vasquez 1 1 3. Totals 24 10 63.Cambridge -- N. Buckman 2 2 8, Holzhueter 3 1 7, Horton 1 3-3 5, M. Buckman 8 5 23, Kozler 1 0 2, Schuchart 5 0 13. Totals 20 11 58.Halftime — N 23 C 19. 3-point field goals — NG 5 (Strok 3, Friedrich, Leonard), C 6 (N. Buckman 2, M. Buckman 2, Schuchart 2). Missed free throws — N 4, C 7. Total fouls — C 13, N 18. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
