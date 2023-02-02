Boys basketball: Palmyra-Eagle pummels Madison Country Day 59-24 nateg Feb 2, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON -- Noah Taylor scored 15 of his game-high 21 points before halftime and visiting Palmyra-Eagle routed Madison Country Day 59-24 in Trailways South boys basketball on Thursday.Isaac Perez added 15 points for the Panthers (9-10, 4-5 in conference) and Devin Patrick chipped in eight."It was another great team effort," Palmyra-Eagle boys basketball coach Brandon Wilde said. "Everyone played a lot and contributed to the win."Palmyra-Eagle plays at Albany on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
