Boys basketball: Palmyra-Eagle routs Juda nateg Jan 13, 2023 2 hrs ago PALMYRA -- Ayden Lawson scored all of his game-high 11 points in the first half as host Palmyra-Eagle breezed past Juda 65-30 in a nonconference boys basketball game on Friday.Logan Lebanowski and Devin Patrick added nine points apiece for the Panthers (7-7), who also got eight points from Isaac Perez and led 46-10 at the break.The Panthers host Wayland Academy on Monday night.PALMYRA-EAGLE 65, JUDA 30Juda 10 20 -- 30Palmyra-Eagle 46 19 -- 65Juda (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Adkins 1 0-1 3, Woodward 3 0-1 6, Steinmann 3 0-0 8, Schaedewaldt 2 0-0 4, Brown 3 0-1 9. Totals 9 0-3 30.Palmyra-Eagle (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Perez 4 0-0 8, Isaacsen 1 1-2 3, Walsh 2 0-0 4, Lawson 5 1-1 11, Lebanowski 4 0-1 9, Taylor 5 0-0 10, Plotz 2 0-0 5, Moyer 2 0-0 4, Garlock 1 0-0 2, Patrick 3 1-2 9. Totals 29 3-7 65.3-point goals -- JU (Adkins 1, Steinmann 2) 3; PE (Patrick 2, Plotz 1, Lebanowski 1) 4.Total fouls -- JU 5, PE 9.
