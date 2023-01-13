Panthers rout Juda

PALMYRA -- Ayden Lawson scored all of his game-high 11 points in the first half as host Palmyra-Eagle breezed past Juda 65-30 in a nonconference boys basketball game on Friday.

Logan Lebanowski and Devin Patrick added nine points apiece for the Panthers (7-7), who also got eight points from Isaac Perez and led 46-10 at the break.

Load comments