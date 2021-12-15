MADISON -- Palmyra-Eagle's boys basketball team beat host Madison Country Day 48-47 in overtime on Tuesday for its first victory of the season.

P-E senior Brady Koopman scored 18 points and hit the go-ahead free throws with 1.1 seconds left in OT for the final margin.

Panther senior Dalton Metzdorf finished with 15 points, hitting three 3-pointers.

P-E, which is 1-5 overall, hosts Johnson Creek on Friday.

