Palmyra-Eagle beats Abundant Life/St. Ambrose

PALMYRA — Devin Patrick scored 13 points, Noah Taylor chipped in 12 and Palmyra-Eagle’s boys basketball team edged visiting Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 47-41 in Trailways South action on Tuesday.

The Panthers (8-10, 3-5 in conference) trailed by three at halftime. Palmyra-Eagle had second-half 3-pointers from Isaac Perez and Ayden Lawson, plus hit nine of its 11 free throws to rally. Lawson finished with eight points and Perez added seven.

