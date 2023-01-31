PALMYRA — Devin Patrick scored 13 points, Noah Taylor chipped in 12 and Palmyra-Eagle’s boys basketball team edged visiting Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 47-41 in Trailways South action on Tuesday.
The Panthers (8-10, 3-5 in conference) trailed by three at halftime. Palmyra-Eagle had second-half 3-pointers from Isaac Perez and Ayden Lawson, plus hit nine of its 11 free throws to rally. Lawson finished with eight points and Perez added seven.
“This is our biggest win of the season,” Palmyra-Eagle boys basketball coach Brandon Wilde said. “We lost to them 62-16 on Dec. 5 — undoubtedly our worst game of the season — but we came back tonight and beat them 47-41. We played phenomenal defense all night and held them to 25 points under their season average and lowest point total of the season.
“Devin Patrick did everything for us. He played all 36 minutes, scoring seven points down the stretch to secure the win. He also kept their big guy (Jimmitrius Davison) off the boards and held him to five points. Devin completely dominated on both sides of the ball.
“Noah Taylor made six big free throws. Noah and Sloan Schneider played great defense on their guards all night, holding them to just four 3s. Sloan doesn’t always gets stats in the paper, but he does all of the intangibles. I couldn’t be prouder of the whole team. Everyone had to put it all out there and they did.”
Nolan Wallace led the Challengers (12-6, 5-2) with 13 points and Jonathan Loomans added nine.
The Panthers play at Madison Country Day on Thursday.
