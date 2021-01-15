CAMBRIDGE — Five players recorded double-digit games as the Cambridge boys basketball team picked up a 77-54 victory in a nonconference home game on Friday.
Aidan Schroeder led the Blue Jays (6-2) with 14 points, while Jack Nikolay and Max Heth both netted 13 points. Ezra Stein and Trey Colts each added 10 points.
CAMBRIDGE 77, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 54
Orfordville Parkview 33 21 — 54
Cambridge 38 39 — 77
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW (fg ft-fta pts) — Crecelius 1 0-0 2; Tr. Oswald 2 1-3 6; Ty. Oswald 4 2-3 12; Simonson 7 2-2 17; Flood-Elyafl 4 0-0 8; Schwartzlod 3 0-0 6; Klitzman 1 0-0 2; Brown 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 6-10 54.
CAMBRIDGE — Nikolay 4 2-2 13; Heth 5 0-0 13; Harrison 1 0-0 2; Horton 1 0-0 2; Stein 5 0-1 10; Buckman 1 0-0 2; Schroeder 6 1-2 14; Colts 4 1-2 10; Cozler 2 0-0 4; Frey 2 2-2 6. Totals 31 6-9 77.
3-point goals: OP 4 (Ty. Oswald 2, Tr. Oswald 1, Simonson 1); C 9 (Nikolay 3, Heth 3, Horton 1, Schroeder 1, Colts 1). Total fouls: OP 13; C 13.
Williams Bay 69, Palmyra-Eagle 60
PALMYRA — The Bulldogs remained undefeated in the Trailways South as Williams Bay defeated host Palmyra-Eagle on Friday.
The loss put the Panthers 3-8 on the season and 2-3 in the Trailways South standings.
This asset will be updated.
