For the second time in four games, it took the Blackhawks three overtimes to settle the score.
But once again it was the Fort Atkinson boys basketball coming out with a loss, as the Blackhawks fell to Middleton, 58-57, in a nonconference game Saturday at Fort Atkinson High School.
It was a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the third overtime that helped the Cardinals top the Blackhawks — who were led by Carson Baker's 21 points. The junior guard knocked down five 3-pointers.
Greyson Wixom added 10 points in the loss.
MIDDLETON 58, FORT ATKINSON 57
MIDDLETON (fg ftm-fta pts) — Raffel 1 0-0 3, Zimmerman 1 0-0 3, Funah 0 2-3 2, Statz 3 1-2 7, Fosdick 5 6-7 16, Meinholz 4 0-0 9, Toennies 1 0-0 2, Schremp 1 3-4 5, Meier 0 2-4 2, Hurley 1 2-2 5, Van Buren 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 16-22 58.
FORT ATKINSON — Glisch 1 1-2 3, Baker 6 4-4 21, Burke 1 1-2 4, Cosson 1 0-0 2, Wixom 4 0-1 10, Kees 2 2-2 8, Evans 4 1-3 9. Totals 19 9-14 57.
3-pointers: M 3 (Raffel, Zimmerman, Meinholz), FA 10 (Baker 5, Burke, Wixom 2, Kees 2). Total fouls: M 17, FA 18.
Lakeside Lutheran 59, Lodi 46
LAKE MILLS — Sophomore guard Levi Birkholz totaled a game-high 20 points as Lakeside Lutheran clinched the outright Capitol North Conference title with a victory against Lodi Saturday at home.
The Warriors have won six straight outings and their last nine conference games dating back to last season. This is the program's second Capitol crown in the last three seasons.
Sophomore forward Trey Lauber added nine points and senior forwards Seth Veers and John O'Donnell had eight apiece for Lakeside (15-4, 7-0 Capitol North).
The Warriors by led three at the halftime break before allowing just 20 second-half points to pull away.
Junior forward Owen Wendt finished with 11 points to lead the Blue Devils (8-6, 2-5).
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 59, LODI 46
Lodi 26 20 — 46
Lakeside Lutheran 29 30 — 59
LODI (fg ft-fta pts) — Wendt 4 0-0 11; Traeder 4 0-2 9; Faust 5 0-0 10; Ring 1 0-0 2; Coddington 3 0-0 7; Lincoln 2 2-4 7. Totals 19 2-6 46.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 1 1-3 4; Veers 3 2-2 8; Miller 1 0-0 3; Jahnke 1 0-0 2; Olszewski 2 1-2 5; Birkholz 9 1-1 20; Lauber 3 2-2 9; O’Donnell 4 0-0 8. Totals 24 7-10 59.
3-point goals: Lo 6 (Wendt 1, Traeder 1, Coddington 1, Lincoln 1); LL 4 (Uttech 1, Miller 1, Lauber 1, Birkholz 1). Total fouls: Lo 14; LL 12.
Whitewater 54, Badger 50
LAKE GENAVA — Senior Jake Martin scored 15 of his 20 points in the first half to help Whitewater to a nonconference victory over host Badger on Saturday.
Senior Carter Brown recorded 12 points, while Brock Grosinske added nine points.
WHITEWATER 54, BADGER 50
Whitewater 32 22 — 54
Badger 28 22 — 50
WHITEWATER (fg ftm-fta pts) — Martin 7 6-10 20, Grosinske 4 0-0 9, Tillman 0 2-2 2, Zimdars 1 0-2 2, Aron 0 1-2 1, C. Brown 2 7-11 12, S. Brown 3 0-2 8. Totals 17 16-30 54.
BADGER — McGreevy 5 5-6 16, Giovingo 2 2-4 6, Lyon 5 2-5 13, Maloney 1 0-0 3, Deleskiewicz 2 0-0 4, Slayton 4 0-2 8. Totals 19 9-18 50.
3-pointers: WW 4 (Grosinske, C. Brown, S. Brown), B 3 (McGreevy, Lyon, Maloney). Total fouls: WW 15, B 18.
Beloit Turner 69, Jefferson 51
BELOIT — Jefferson senior Haygen Miller hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points, but it was the Trojans coming away with a Rock Valley Conference win on Friday.
Braden McGraw added nine points in the Eagle loss. Jefferson (2-20) was tied 26-26 at halftime, but Beloit Turner exploded for 43 points in the second half.
BELOIT TURNER 69, JEFFERSON 51
Jefferson 26 26 — 51
Turner 26 43 — 69
JEFFERSON (fg ftm-fta pts) — Miller 5 3-4 17, McGraw 4 1-2 9, Neitzel 1 0-0 3, Lenz 1 1-2 3, Gehl 2 2-2 8, Martin 0 2-3 2, Hoffman 2 0-0 4, Steies 0 1-2 1, Devine 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 10-15 51.
TURNER — COMBS 2 1-1 5, HOWARD 0 1-2 1, BURROWS 1 0-0 3, Heldt 3 0-0 8, Jacobs 3 3-3 9, Lauterbach 2 0-0 4, Giddley 3 0-0 7, Cain 8 2-4 20, Hoppe 1 2-2 4, Diehl 1 1-2 3, Dillard 2 0-0 5. Totals 26 10-14 69.
3-pointers: J 7 (Miller 4, Gehl 2, Neitzel), BT 7 (Burrows, Heldt 2, Giddley, Cain 2, Dillard). Total fouls: J 18, BT 19.
East Troy 54, Whitewater 42
EAST TROY — Whitewater senior Jake Martin poured in a game-high 23 points, but it wasn't enough as East Troy took down the visiting Whippets on Friday.
Senior Carter Brown added 11 points in the Whitewater (5-10) loss.
Whitewater 20 22 — 42
East Troy 24 30 — 54
WHITEWATER (fg ftm-fta pts) — Martin 9 5-10 23, Zimdars 1 0-0 2, Aron 1 0-0 2, C. Brown 4 1-1 11, Nickels 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 6-13 42.
EAST TROY — Schaefer 1 0-0 2, Nixon 5 1-3 11, Terpstra 3 4-4 11, Lindow 3 3-4 11, Cummings 5 4-5 16, Puydt 1 1-3. Totals 16 10-14 54.
3-pointers: WW 2 (C. Brown 2), ET 5 (Terpstra, Lindow 2, Cummings 2).
Belleville 66, Cambridge 49
CAMBRIDGE — Belleville scored 47 points in the first half en route to a Capitol South win over the host Blue Jays on Friday.
Cambridge (7-8) was led by junior Max Heth — who scored 15 points in the loss. Senior Jack Nikolay and senior Oliver Kozler scored 12 and 10, respectively.
Palmyra-Eagle 52, ALCS/St. Ambrose 44
PALMYRA — Senior Tony Jrolf tied a game-high with 16 points as the Panthers earned a Trailways South victory Friday at home.
Palmyra-Eagle (4-13) trailed 26-22 at the break, but outscored St. Ambrose 30-18 in the second half. Senior Ryan Carpenter finished with 14 points, while Cameron Joyner and Casey Webber each added 10 points.
