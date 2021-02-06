For the second time in four games, it took the Blackhawks three overtimes to settle the score. 

But once again it was the Fort Atkinson boys basketball coming out with a loss, as the Blackhawks fell to Middleton, 58-57, in a nonconference game Saturday at Fort Atkinson High School.

It was a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the third overtime that helped the Cardinals top the Blackhawks — who were led by Carson Baker's 21 points. The junior guard knocked down five 3-pointers. 

Greyson Wixom added 10 points in the loss. 

MIDDLETON 58, FORT ATKINSON 57

MIDDLETON (fg ftm-fta pts) — Raffel 1 0-0 3, Zimmerman 1 0-0 3, Funah 0 2-3 2, Statz 3 1-2 7, Fosdick 5 6-7 16, Meinholz 4 0-0 9, Toennies 1 0-0 2, Schremp 1 3-4 5, Meier 0 2-4 2, Hurley 1 2-2 5, Van Buren 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 16-22 58.

FORT ATKINSON — Glisch 1 1-2 3, Baker 6 4-4 21, Burke 1 1-2 4, Cosson 1 0-0 2, Wixom 4 0-1 10, Kees 2 2-2 8, Evans 4 1-3 9. Totals 19 9-14 57.

3-pointers: M 3 (Raffel, Zimmerman, Meinholz), FA 10 (Baker 5, Burke, Wixom 2, Kees 2). Total fouls: M 17, FA 18. 

Whitewater 54, Badger 50

LAKE GENAVA — Senior Jake Martin scored 15 of his 20 points in the first half to help Whitewater to a nonconference victory over host Badger on Saturday.

Senior Carter Brown recorded 12 points, while Brock Grosinske added nine points.

WHITEWATER 54, BADGER 50

Whitewater 32 22 — 54

Badger 28 22 — 50

WHITEWATER (fg ftm-fta pts) — Martin 7 6-10 20, Grosinske 4 0-0 9, Tillman 0 2-2 2, Zimdars 1 0-2 2, Aron 0 1-2 1, C. Brown 2 7-11 12, S. Brown 3 0-2 8. Totals 17 16-30 54.

BADGER — McGreevy 5 5-6 16, Giovingo 2 2-4 6, Lyon 5 2-5 13, Maloney 1 0-0 3, Deleskiewicz 2 0-0 4, Slayton 4 0-2 8. Totals 19 9-18 50.

3-pointers: WW 4 (Grosinske, C. Brown, S. Brown), B 3 (McGreevy, Lyon, Maloney). Total fouls: WW 15, B 18. 

Beloit Turner 69, Jefferson 51

BELOIT — Jefferson senior Haygen Miller hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points, but it was the Trojans coming away with a Rock Valley Conference win on Friday.

Braden McGraw added nine points in the Eagle loss. Jefferson (2-20) was tied 26-26 at halftime, but Beloit Turner exploded for 43 points in the second half.

BELOIT TURNER 69, JEFFERSON 51

Jefferson 26 26 — 51

Turner 26 43 — 69

JEFFERSON (fg ftm-fta pts) — Miller 5 3-4 17, McGraw 4 1-2 9, Neitzel 1 0-0 3, Lenz 1 1-2 3, Gehl 2 2-2 8, Martin 0 2-3 2, Hoffman 2 0-0 4, Steies 0 1-2 1, Devine 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 10-15 51.

TURNER — COMBS 2 1-1 5, HOWARD 0 1-2 1, BURROWS 1 0-0 3, Heldt 3 0-0 8, Jacobs 3 3-3 9, Lauterbach 2 0-0 4, Giddley 3 0-0 7, Cain 8 2-4 20, Hoppe 1 2-2 4, Diehl 1 1-2 3, Dillard 2 0-0 5. Totals 26 10-14 69.

3-pointers: J 7 (Miller 4, Gehl 2, Neitzel), BT 7 (Burrows, Heldt 2, Giddley, Cain 2, Dillard). Total fouls: J 18, BT 19. 

East Troy 54, Whitewater 42

EAST TROY — Whitewater senior Jake Martin poured in a game-high 23 points, but it wasn't enough as East Troy took down the visiting Whippets on Friday.

Senior Carter Brown added 11 points in the Whitewater (5-10) loss.

Whitewater 20 22 — 42

East Troy 24 30 — 54

WHITEWATER (fg ftm-fta pts) — Martin 9 5-10 23, Zimdars 1 0-0 2, Aron 1 0-0 2, C. Brown 4 1-1 11, Nickels 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 6-13 42.

EAST TROY — Schaefer 1 0-0 2, Nixon 5 1-3 11, Terpstra 3 4-4 11, Lindow 3 3-4 11, Cummings 5 4-5 16, Puydt 1 1-3. Totals 16 10-14 54. 

3-pointers: WW 2 (C. Brown 2), ET 5 (Terpstra, Lindow 2, Cummings 2). 

Belleville 66, Cambridge 49

CAMBRIDGE — Belleville scored 47 points in the first half en route to a Capitol South win over the host Blue Jays on Friday.

Cambridge (7-8) was led by junior Max Heth — who scored 15 points in the loss. Senior Jack Nikolay and senior Oliver Kozler scored 12 and 10, respectively. 

Palmyra-Eagle 52, ALCS/St. Ambrose 44

PALMYRA — Senior Tony Jrolf tied a game-high with 16 points as the Panthers earned a Trailways South victory Friday at home. 

Palmyra-Eagle (4-13) trailed 26-22 at the break, but outscored St. Ambrose 30-18 in the second half. Senior Ryan Carpenter finished with 14 points, while Cameron Joyner and Casey Webber each added 10 points. 

Load comments