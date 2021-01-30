FORT ATKINSON — The Blackhawk boys were unable to outlast visiting Burlington in a 60-54 nonconference loss that took three overtimes on Saturday.
Junior guard Scott Buchta led Fort Atkinson (6-2) with a team-high 10 points. Andrew Glisch added nine points in the loss.
The Blackhawks did earn a victory over Badger South Conference member Madison Edgewood on Friday, winning 57-39 at home.
Juniors Carson Baker and Drew Evans both netted 16 points in the victory.
BURLINGTON 60, FORT ATKINSON 54
Burlington 21 20 7 2 10 — 60
Fort Atkinson 14 27 7 2 4— 54
BURLINGTON (fg ftm-fta pts) — Berezowitz 6 3-4 18, Lukenbill 3 3-5 9, Safter 7 8-8 22, Kornely 2 5-9 9, Roffins 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 19-26 60.
FORT ATKINSON — Fenner 1 0-0 2, Glisch 4 1-4 9, Baker 1 3-4 5, Cosson 2 0-0 4, Buchta 3 2-2 10, Wixom 4 0-1 8, Kees 3 1-1 7, Burke 1 0-0 3, Evans 3 0-1 6. Totals 22 7-13 54.
3-pointers: BU 3 (Berezowitz 3), FA 3 (Buchta 2, Burke). Total fouls: BU 17, FA 22.
Lake Mills 71, DeForest 65
LAKE MILLS — Senior guard Drew Stoddard scored a team-high 20 points, including 14 in the second half, and Lake Mills topped DeForest in a nonconference home game on Saturday.
Seniors forwards Adam Moen (19 points), Charlie Bender (16) and Jaxson Retrum (14) also scored in double figures for the L-Cats, who have won 10 straight games and improve to 15-4.
"We did a really nice job sharing the ball," Lake Mills head coach coach Steve Hicklin said. "Early in the first half it was Adam and Charlie making plays and Jaxson scoring at the rim. Drew did a good job being an icebox late in the game. He was hitting free throws and taking care of the ball. Really happy with those four seniors and how they played in their roles down the stretch."
Retrum had a finish inside through contact that gave Lake Mills a 49-46 edge with 11 minutes, 10 seconds left. Retrum then scored on a look from Stoddard two minutes later.
Stoddard had a steal and after working the ball around offensively connected on a 3-pointer, pushing the edge to 54-48. Stoddard hit a pair of bonus free throws and a runner off glass before a Moen bucket capped a 12-2 spurt that extended things to 60-50 with 3:30 left.
Stoddard went 7-for-8 at the line from there and senior forward Grant Horkan knocked down a pair to prevent DeForest (7-3) from pulling any closer than four points.
"The lead never got to a dangerous spot for us," Hicklin said. "We possessed the ball and made free throws. Happy we never really let them claw back into it."
Lake Mills plays at Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., a must-win game in the conference race with the L-Cats one game behind in the loss column.
"I like how we’re playing," Hicklin said. "It's going to take our best to knock them off. The way we’re playing, I like our chances against anyone. When you get to February, you hope you’re playing your best and guys are buying into what you’re trying to do. I feel like we’re there right now. Tuesday will be a big night."
LAKE MILLS 71, DEFOREST 65
DeForest 35 30 — 65
Lake Mills 34 37 — 71
DeFOREST (fg ft-fta pts) — Hawk 8 3-4 19; Grundahl 2 0-1 4; Weisbrod 8 3-4 23; Jansen 3 0-0 6; Fredrickson 2 0-0 6; Hartig 3 1-1 7. Totals 26 7-9 65.
LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 4 11-13 20; Retrum 6 2-5 14; Moen 8 1-4 19; Bender 6 3-7 16; Horkan 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 19-30 71.
3-point goals: D 6 (Weisbrod 4, Fredrickson 2); LM 4 (Moen 2, Bender 1, Stoddard 1). Total fouls: D 23; LM 8. Fouled out: Grundahl.
Elkhorn 76, Whitewater 70
ELKHORN — Senior forward Jake Martin scored 25 points as the Whippets fell to Elkhorn in a nonconference road game on Saturday.
Martin finished 11-16 from the floor and went 3-5 from the free-throw line. Sam Brown added 11 points in the Whitewater loss
ELKHORN 76, WHITEWATER 70
Whitewater 32 38 — 70
Elkhorn 36 40 — 76
WHITEWATER (fg ftm-fta pts) — C. Brown 4 1-2 10, S. Brown 4 0-0 11, Grosinske 3 0-0 7, Martin 11 3-5 25, Nickels 1 2-4 4, Tillman 3 1-2 7, Wence 1 0-0 3, Zimdars 1 1-2 3.
Fall River 65, Palmyra-Eagle 61
FALL RIVER — The Panthers fell to Fall River in nonconference action as Palmyra-Eagle moved to 3-13 on the season.
Johnson 74, Faith Christian 72
WILLIAMS BAY — It was the Bluejays squeaking past the Eagles in nonconference action Friday as Johnson Creek improved to 6-12 overall.
