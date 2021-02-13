FORT ATKINSON — Senior forward Charlie Bender totaled a game-high 21 points as the Lake Mills boys basketball team concluded the regular season with a 71-61 nonconference road victory against Fort Atkinson on Saturday.
Senior guard Drew Stoddard contributed 15 points, senior forward Jaxson Retrum added 14 and senior forward Adam Moen had all 13 of his points before the break for Lake Mills (19-5).
"This was a pretty efficient game," Lake Mills head coach Steve Hicklin said. "We controlled the basketball, made free throws and had good balance with everyone chipping in throughout the lineup. When we do those things, we're a pretty tough team to handle."
Despite playing 10 more games last season, the Blackhawks (9-5) won four more games this year than last (3). Fort Atkinson will finish the season above .500 for the first time since 2014-2015 season.
The L-Cats, who went 16-for-18 at the free throw line, led by between six and 10 points in the second half. The team had just five turnovers and finished the game out with good possessions down the stretch, according to Hicklin.
Junior guard Carson Baker led three Blackhawks in double figures with 15 points.
"We did a good job on Baker for most of the game," Hicklin said. "He got points late when the game was in hand. Didn’t want to give him catch-and-shoot looks. Stoddard did a nice job guarding him. Jaxson had (Drew) Evans. We didn’t want to give him drop steps and easy looks inside."
Bender scored 18 second-half points, including 6-of-6 at the line, and junior guard Ethan Foster contributed eight points, hitting two of the team's five shots from beyond the arc.
LAKE MILLS 71, FORT ATKINSON 61
Lake Mills 33 38 — 71
Fort Atkinson 27 34 — 61
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 4 5-6 15, Foster 2 2-2 8, Retrum 6 2-3 14, Moen 6 1-1 13, Bender 7 6-6 21. Totals 25 16-18 71.
FORT ATKINSON — Fenner 0 1-2 1, Glisch 3 0-0 6, Baker 6 1-3 15, Cosson 2 0-0 4, Buchta 2 2-2 6, Wixom 3 0-0 6, Kees 4 0-0 10, Burke 1 0-0 3, Evans 4 2-2 10. Totals 25 6-9 61.
3-point goals: LM 5 (Stoddard 2, Foster 2, Bender 1); FA 5 (Baker 2, Kees 2, Burke 1). Total fouls: LM 8; FA 14. Fouled out: Cosson.
Lakeside Lutheran 69, Catholic Memorial 64
LAKE MILLS — The Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball program celebrated its senior class and head coach Todd Jahns collected a milestone victory.
Senior forward John O'Donnell scored a team-high 16 points as the Warriors extended their win streak to nine games with a nonconference home victory over Catholic Memorial on Senior Day Saturday.
The win was Jahns' 300th as a varsity coach dating back to his days at Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
Sophomore guard Levi Birkholz and sophomore forward Trey Lauber added 15 apiece for Lakeside (18-4).
The Warriors led 41-33 at the halftime break and had 11 players score.
Junior guard Cameron Pendleton notched a game-best 17 points for Catholic Memorial (8-16).
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 69, CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 64
Catholic Memorial 33 31 — 64
Lakeside Lutheran 41 28 — 69
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts) — Burns-Jones 3 2-2 10; Riley 2 2-2 8; Kober 3 0-0 8; McGlothlin 3 2-2 11; Giricz 1 1-2 3; Pendleton 5 5-6 17; Emer 1 0-0 2; Sarner 1 0-0 2; Goedheer 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 12-14 64.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 2 1-2 6; Veers 1 1-2 3; Guzman 1 0-1 2; Miller 0 2-2 2; Jahnke 1 0-1 2; Vater 1 0-0 2; Olszewski 1 3-4 5; Birkholz 7 1-2 15; Lauber 5 2-4 15; Schmidt 0 1-2 1; O’Donnell 7 1-1 16. Totals 26 12-21 69.
3-point goals: CM 12 (McGlothlin 3, Burns-Jones 2, Riley 2, Kober 2, Pendleton 2, Goedheer 1); LL 5 (Lauber 3, Uttech 1, O’Donnell 1). Total fouls: WCM 17; LL 15. Fouled out: Burns-Jones.
