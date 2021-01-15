WHITEWATER — Jake Martin and Jack Campion traded baskets throughout, but ultimately it was Campion's Red Hawks earning a 65-56 nonconference win over host Whitewater in boys basketball action Saturday.
Martin led all scorers on Saturday with a 33-point effort for the Whippets. Campion netted a team-high 29 points for Milton to put his season scoring average at 28.2 points per game for the 5-1 Red Hawks.
MILTON 65, WHITEWATER 56
Milton 34 31 — 65
Whitewater 23 33 — 56
MILTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Campion 10 4-7 29, Burrows 2 2-2 6, Widener 1 0-0 2, Burdette 3 1-2 9, McIntyre 3 1-2 7, Ratzburg 3 4-7 10. Totals 22 12-20 65.
WHITEWATER — Martin 15 3-6 33, Grosinske 2 0-0 4, Zimdars 0 1-2 1, Aron 1 0-0 2, C. Brown 4 0-1 9, Wence 1 0-0 3, Nickels 1 1-2 4. Totals 24 5-11 56.
3-point goals: M 7 (Campion 5, Burdette 2); W 3 (C. Brown 1, Wence 1, Nickels 1). Total fouls: M 14; W 20.
Lake Mills 74, Mount Horeb 38
LAKE MILLS — Senior forward Adam Moen led all scorers with a season-high 24 points and Lake Mills used a decisive second half to beat Mount Horeb on Senior Day on Saturday.
Senior forward Charlie Bender added 17 points, 14 of which came after halftime, for the L-Cats (10-4).
"We played probably our best half of the year in the second half," Lake Mills boys head coach Steve Hicklin said. "Really no turnovers and we did a good job getting a good look every trip."
Lake Mills used stingy 3-point defense and a 43-14 edge in the second half to push its win streak to five games.
"We stepped up our defense too," Hicklin said. "Mount Horeb is a good team and they shoot it well. Took away the 3-point line which is what we wanted to focus on the entire game."
Senior guard Drew Stoddard finished with 14 points and senior forward Jaxson Retrum had eight. Moen went 8 of 8 at the free throw line and the L-Cats got in the bonus quickly in the second half.
"We got Adam going inside on post ups," Hicklin said. "He stacked up fouls on them in the second half. We were in bonus with 13 minutes to play in the second half. That shows the problems they were having with him inside."
LAKE MILLS 72, MOUNT HOREB 38
Mount Horeb 24 14 — 38
Lake Mills 29 43 — 74
MOUNT HOREB (fg ft-fta pts) — Matthews 1 0-0 3, Lindley 1 0-0 2, Hannah 6 5-7 18, Banfield 3 0-0 6, Woller 1 0-0 3, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Rick 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 6-9 38.
LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 6 0-1 14, Wilke 1 0-0 2, Foster 1 0-0 2, Rguig 1 0-0 2, Retrum 3 2-4 8, Moen 8 8-8 24, Bender 6 3-4 17, Horkan 1 0-2 3. Totals 27 13-19 72.
3-point goals: MH 4 (Matthews 1, Hannah 1, Waller 1, Johnson 1); LM 5 (Stoddard 2, Bender 2, Horkan 1). Total fouls: MH 18; LM 8.
Cambridge 77, Parkview 54
CAMBRIDGE — Five players recorded double-digit games as Cambridge picked up a victory over Parkview in a nonconference home game on Friday.
Aidan Schroeder led the Blue Jays (6-2) with 14 points, while Jack Nikolay and Max Heth both netted 13 points. Ezra Stein and Trey Colts each added 10 points.
CAMBRIDGE 77, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 54
Orfordville Parkview 33 21 — 54
Cambridge 38 39 — 77
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW (fg ft-fta pts) — Crecelius 1 0-0 2; Tr. Oswald 2 1-3 6; Ty. Oswald 4 2-3 12; Simonson 7 2-2 17; Flood-Elyafl 4 0-0 8; Schwartzlod 3 0-0 6; Klitzman 1 0-0 2; Brown 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 6-10 54.
CAMBRIDGE — Nikolay 4 2-2 13; Heth 5 0-0 13; Harrison 1 0-0 2; Horton 1 0-0 2; Stein 5 0-1 10; Buckman 1 0-0 2; Schroeder 6 1-2 14; Colts 4 1-2 10; Cozler 2 0-0 4; Frey 2 2-2 6. Totals 31 6-9 77.
3-point goals: OP 4 (Ty. Oswald 2, Tr. Oswald 1, Simonson 1); C 9 (Nikolay 3, Heth 3, Horton 1, Schroeder 1, Colts 1). Total fouls: OP 13; C 13.
Williams Bay 69, Palmyra-Eagle 60
PALMYRA — The Bulldogs remained undefeated in the Trailways South as Williams Bay defeated host Palmyra-Eagle on Friday.
The loss put the Panthers 3-8 on the season and 2-3 in the Trailways South standings.
