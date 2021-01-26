JEFFERSON — Senior Jake Martin accounted for over half of the Whippets' points as the Whitewater boys basketball team earned a 58-47 Rock Valley Conference road victory Monday at Jefferson.
Martin finished with 30 points for the Whippets, while Carter Brown added 11 in the victory.
Haygen Miller led the Eagles with 13 points — which included three 3-pointers. Evan Neitzel netted 12 points in the loss.
WHITEWATER 58, JEFFERSON 47
Whitewater 24 34 — 58
Jefferson 22 25 — 47
WHITEWATER (fg ftm-fta pts) — Martin 12 6-7 30, Grosinske 1 2-4 4, Zimdars 3 1-1 7, C. Brown 4 2-6 11, S. Brown 2 0-2 6. Totals 22 11-20 58.
JEFFERSON — Miller 4 2-3 13, McGraw 2 0-0 4, Neitzel 5 1-1 12, Martin 3 0-0 6, Phillips 1 1-2 3, Steies 1 1-3 3, Devine 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 5-8 47.
3-pointers: WW 3 (C. Brown, S. Brown 2), J 4 (Miller 3, Neitzel). Total fouls: WW 13, J 17.
Lake Mills 87, Waterloo 34
WATERLOO — Senior forward Charlie Bender tallied a game-high 24 points and senior guard Drew Stoddard added 19 as Lake Mills beat host Waterloo in a Capitol Conference crossover game on Monday.
Lake Mills led 52-21 at the halftime break and scored its season-high in points, surpassing the 80-point mark for the second time. Bender, who knocked down four 3-pointers, had 20 first-half points and Stoddard scored all of his points, which included five 3-pointers, before the break.
“Drew and Charlie got us off to a great start shooting it well from the outside,” Lake Mills head coach Steve Hicklin said. “From there, we defended and shared the ball.”
Senior forward Adam Moen finished with 11 points and junior guard Ethan Foster and senior guard Johnathon Lund scored nine apiece for the L-Cats, who improve to 13-4 and have won eight consecutive.
“We got hot early, knocked down some 3-pointers so they tightened up on perimeter,” Hicklin said. “We were able to go inside in the final four minutes of the first half and in the second half. Our bench guys shot the ball well and that’s what led us to build the lead. It was a total team effort from that standpoint.”
Senior forward Blake Huebner led the Pirates (3-13) with 15 points and junior guard Eugene Wolff contributed eight.
LAKE MILLS 87, WATERLOO 34
Lake Mills 52 35 — 87
Waterloo 21 13 — 34
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 7 0-1 19, Foster 3 2-4 9, Lund 3 0-0 9, Stenbroten 0 1-2 1, Retrum 3 0-0 6, Moen 5 0-0 11, Bender 10 0-1 24, Horkan 2 0-0 5, Hagedorn 1 0-0 3. Totals 34 3-8 87.
WATERLOO — Battenberg 0 1-2 1, Hager 2 0-2 4, Huebner 6 2-3 15, Tschanz 1 0-0 3, Wolff 3 2-4 8, Marshall 1 1-2 3. Totals 13 5-13 34.
3-point goals: LM 16 (Stoddard 5, Bender 4, Lund 3, Foster 1, Moen 1, Horkan 1, Hagedorn 1); W 2 (Huebner 1, Tschanz 1). Total fouls: LM 11; W 11.
Mineral Point 68, Cambridge 63
MINERAL POINT — Cambridge went on the road Monday to Mineral Point, but was unable to come away with a nonconference victory.
The defeat puts Cambridge to 7-5 overall.
Albany 60, Palmyra-Eagle 59
ALBANY — The Panthers fell to Albany in overtime in a nonconference game Monday on the road.
The loss moves Palmyra-Eagle to 3-11 on the season.
Fall River 79, Johnson Creek 61
FALL RIVER — Fall River took down the Bluejays in a nonconference contest Monday at home.
Johnson Creek is 3-11 after the defeat.
