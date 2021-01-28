WHITEWATER — Senior forward Jake Martin scored his 1,000th-career points, but the Whitewater boys basketball team fell to Evansville, 55-50, in a Rock Valley Conference game Thursday in Whitewater.
Martin had a game-high 22 points for Whitewater (5-7).
EVANSVILLE 55, WHITEWATER 50
Whitewater 21 29 — 50
Evansville 19 36 — 55
WHITEWATER (fg ftm-fta pts) — Martin 9-4-22; Grosinske 4-0-9; Zimdars 3-0-7; Brown 2-3-7; Nickels 2-0-5. Totals 20-7-50
EVANSVILLE — Maves 2-0-5; Miller 4-6-14; Bisch 1-0-2; Howlett 2-0-5; Severson 7-1-15; Thompson 5-2-14. Totals 21-9-55
3-point goals: Whitewater 3 (Nickels, Zimdars, Grosinske), Evansville 3 (Thompson 2, Maves). Free throws missed: Whitewater 2, Evansville 2. Total fouls: Whitewater 12, Evansville 14. Fouled out: Stencel
Brodhead 71, Jefferson 65
The host Cardinals got 23 points from Owen Leifker in the nonconference win over Jefferson Thursday.
Joel Martin scored 16 points for the Eagles while Haygen Miller added 15 in the defeat.
BRODHEAD 71, JEFFERSON 65
Jefferson 35 30 — 65
Brodhead 36 35 — 71
JEFFERSON (fg ftm-fta pts) — Miller 5-1-15; McGraw 3-3-10; Martin 7-2-16; Gehl 1-0-3; Phillips 2-1-5; Huffman 2-1-7; Devine 4-1-9. Totals 24-9-65
BRODHEAD — Walker 3-3-9; Green 4-5-15; Engen 3-2-8; Leifker 8-5-23; Anderson 1-0-3; Baegli 2-1-5; Markow 4-5-14. Totals 23-21-71
3-point goals: Jefferson 8 (Miller 4, Huffmann 2, Gehl, McGraw), Brodhead 4 (Leifker 2, Malkow, Anderson). Free throws missed: Jefferson 7, Brodhead 11. Total fouls: Jefferson 23, Brodhead 17
Lake Mills 66, Lodi 51
LAKE MILLS — Adam Moen poured in a career-high 25 and Drew Stoddard added 17 as the L-Cats took down visiting Lodi in a Capitol North Conference game on Thursday.
Moen made 10 field goals on the night and went 4-6 from the free-throw line. Charlie Bender also broke double-digits for Lake Mills with 12 points.
"We came out real hot and got the game going up and down," Lake Mills head coach Steve Hicklin said. "We knocked down some 3s early to get some separation. Built the lead early in the second half above 20. They rallied a little bit. The initial surge got it done for us.
Bender scored 10 points before the break and Stoddard had 15 in the second half.
"Early on we were getting Bender open for 3s and Adam came out real aggressive," Hicklin said. "Those guys got going. Out of halftime, Drew hit two 3s and had an assist on the next play. Our scorers kind of each had their moments."
Lake Mills, which is ranked 10th in the Associated Press Division 2 poll, led 36-21 at the halftime break. The L-Cats swept Lodi, also winning 67-62 in double overtime on Dec. 18. The team pushed its win streak to nine games.
"We've been pretty solid defensively all year long. We're finally combining that with unselfish shots," Hicklin said. "Allowing our offense to click has been the X-factor for the last nine games. We cut turnovers significantly, are getting more shots and better shots. Guys are trusting each other within our offense which is when we're really good."
LAKE MILLS 66, LODI 51
Lake Mills 36 30 — 66
Lodi 21 30 — 51
LODI (fg ftm-fta pts) — Wendt 1 1-2 4, Traedor 4 2-2 13, Ring 6 2-4 16, Lincoln 4 2-5 10, Faust 2 2-2 8. Totals 17 9-15 51.
LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 4 7-8 17, Foster 3 0-0 6, Retrum 2 0-2 4, Moen 10 4-6 25, Bender 4 0-1 12, Horkan 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 11-19 66.
3-pointers: LO 8 (Wendt, Traedor 3, Ring 2, Faust 2), LM 7 (Stoddard 2, Foster 2, Moen, Bender 2). Total fouls: LO 16, LM 15.
Glarus 79, Cambridge 51
CAMBRIDGE — New Glarus cruised to a Capitol South victory over host Cambridge on Thursday night to move to 5-2 in the conference standings.
The loss puts the Blue Jays 7-6 overall and 2-4 in the Capitol South.
