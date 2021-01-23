CAMBRIDGE — Senior guard Jack Nikolay set a school record with 40 points as Cambridge earned a Capitol South boys basketball victory over visiting Wisconsin Heights on Friday.
Nikolay connected on five 3-pointers and went 11-12 from the free-throw line en route to his 40-point performance. Junior Trey Colts added 14 points for the Blue Jays (7-4, 2-3 Capitol South) — who led 36-29 at halftime.
CAMBRIDGE 73, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 64
Wisconsin Heights 29 35 — 64
Cambridge 36 37 — 73
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS (fg ft-fta pts) — Buol 2 0-0 6; Parman 0 1-2 1; Barsness 6 3-3 15; Adler 3 0-0 6; J. Brabender 4 2-2 10; Kennedy 1 0-0 3; D. Brabender 5 5-5 16; Hosking 3 0-0 7. Totals 24 11-12 64.
CAMBRIDGE — Nikolay 12 11-12 40; Heth 1 0-0 2; Harrison 3 0-0 8; Stein 1 0-0 2; Schroeder 2 0-0 4; Colts 6 1-2 14; Freye 1 1-2 3. Totals 26 13-16 73.
3-point goals: WH 5 (Buol 2, Kennedy 1, D. Brabender 1, Hosking 1); C 8 (Nikolay 5, Harrison 2, Colts 1). Total fouls: WH 15; C 13.
Lake Mills 39, Columbus 29
COLUMBUS — Senior forward Charlie Bender tallied a game-high 14 points and senior guard Drew Stoddard added 10 as Lake Mills won its seventh straight game, beating host Columbus in a Capitol North tilt on Friday.
The L-Cats (12-4, 4-1 Capitol North) kept pace with first-place Lakeside Lutheran, which beat Poynette 58-48 on Friday to improve to 5-0 in league play.
Senior forwards Jaxson Retrum (eight points) and Adam Moen (seven) also scored for Lake Mills, which led 16-11 at the halftime break and went 13-for-25 at the free throw line.
Uttech led the Cardinals (4-6, 0-3) with eight points.
The L-Cats, who are second-ranked in the Associated Press Division 2 poll, were held to a season-low in points and 24 short of their season average.
LAKE MILLS 39, COLUMBUS 29
Lake Mills 16 23 — 39
Columbus 11 18 — 29
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 3 3-8 10; Retrum 3 2-4 8; Moen 1 5-7 7; Bender 5 3-6 14. Totals 12 13-25 39.
COLUMBUS — Carthew 2 0-0 5; Uttech 4 0-0 8; Co. Brunell 2 0-0 4; Schroeder 1 2-2 4; Ca. Brunell 1 3-4 6; Selk 0 2-2 2. Totals 10 7-10 29.
3-point goals: LM 2 (Stoddard 1, Bender 1); C 2 (Carthew 1, Ca. Brunell 1). Total fouls: LM 10; C 18.
