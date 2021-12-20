PALMYRA — Senior forward Logan Sullivan just missed a triple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks for Johnson Creek’s boys basketball team in a 50-43 Trailways South win over Palmyra-Eagle on Friday.
Johnson Creek (5-1, 3-0 in conference) led by one at halftime and padded the lead late. The Bluejays shot 14-of-26 at the foul line while Palmyra-Eagle was just 2-of-5 at the line. Senior guard Austin Anton-Pernat added 10 points and two steals. Senior guard Levi Berres added eight points and two steals. Sophomore guard-forward Dylan Bredlow had 10 rebounds.
Isaac Perez led the Panthers with 11 points.
JOHNSON CREEK 50, PALMYRA-EAGLE 43
Johnson Creek 27 23 — 50
Palmyra-Eagle 26 17 — 43
Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Sullivan 6 8-14 20, L. Berres 1 5-6 8, Anton-Pernat 4 1-2 10, I. Hartz 2 0-2 5, P. Berres 1 1-1 3, Bredlow 2 0-4 4 Totals 16 14-26 50
Three-point goals — JC (L. Berres, Anton-Pernat, I. Hartz, P. Berres), PE (Perez, Metzdorf 2)
Total fouls — JC 12
MONDAY'S RESULT
PALMYRA — Senior guard Eugene Wolff scored 20 points as Waterloo’s boys basketball team earned its first win with a 48-45 victory over Palmyra-Eagle on Monday.
Waterloo (1-7) trailed 26-21 at halftime, but rallied behind Cooper Setz, who scored 11 of his 12 points in the second half. Benny Marshall added all five of his points after halftime and the Pirates made 15-of-26 free throws, including 10 foul shots down the stretch.
Isaac Perez scored 10 points to lead Palmyra-Eagle (1-7).
