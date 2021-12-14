HARTLAND -- Lake Country Lutheran has had seemingly the same lineup for the last three or four seasons. Every year, the group gets a little better and that much more difficult to combat.
Lakeside Lutheran ran into that buzzsaw in the form of the Division 3 top-ranked Lightning on Tuesday.
Luke Haertle scored 29 points and John Nehls added 18 as Lake Country Lutheran defeated the visiting Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team 72-44 in a nonconference game.
The matchup pitted a pair of top-10 teams statewide early on in the year -- the Warriors entered at No. 6 in the poll -- and could be a preview of a postseason matchup.
For now, LCL (5-0), which entered the game averaging 70.2 points per game, is in a bit of class of its own.
"It is not a one-man show with them," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "They are very deep, very skilled and very talented. Shooting guard Noah Howard had 16 points on five 3s in addition to what Haertle and Nehls did.
"What caused trouble for us also was their defense, which forced 21 turnovers. Half of those resulted in either easy baskets on the other end or transition opportunities with shooters getting their feet set from the 3-point line."
The Warriors (4-1) trailed 36-29 at the break after LCL closed the half on an 8-1 spurt. The Lightning then held a 36-15 edge in the second period.
Junior guard Levi Birkholz led Lakeside with 20 points, junior guard Will Miller added 11 and junior forward Trey Lauber had eight.
"Lake Country made Levi work for his 20," Jahns said. "They really took Trey out of his game and took away his 3-point looks. When he tried to get to the rim, their defensive rotations were solid. They took our legs away on offense.
"It was disappointing because we felt like we could play better and didn't have a good showing. At the end of the day, it's game five. They taught us what we need to get better at. We'll take it with a grain of salt and not overanalyze things. Simply use it for what it is, and that's a chance to get better. We'll do that starting tomorrow."
The Warriors host Lodi on Friday at 7:30 p.m. to open conference play.
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 72,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 44
Lakeside 29 15 -- 44
Lake Country 36 36 -- 72
Lakeside Lutheran (fg ft-ftm pts) -- Lauber 4 1-4 8, Willer 3 2-3 11, Schuetz 1 0-0 2, Birkholz 8 1-1 20, Schmidt 1 0-1 2, Liermann 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 6-10 44.
Lake Country Lutheran -- Howard 5 1-2 16, Haertle 11 6-6 29, Heicher 1 0-0 2, Nehls 7 3-4 18, Hans 1 0-0 3, Marriott 1 0-0 2, Lubbers 0 2-2 2. Totals 26 12-14 72.
Three-point goals -- LL (Birkholz 3, Lauber 1, Miller 1) 5; LCL (Howard 5, Haertle 1, Hans 1, Nehls 1) 8.
Total fouls -- LL 10; LCL 17.
