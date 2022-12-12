Dalton Moyer

Palmyra-Eagle senior guard Dalton Moyer (23) dribbles on the perimeter with Waterloo senior forward Bradee Haberman (3) defending during Saturday’s nonconference game in Palmyra.

 Sadye Ring

PALMYRA—Benny Marshall scored 19 points to lead Waterloo’s boys basketball team to a 64-47 win over Palmyra-Eagle on Saturday.

Stephen Davis and Rick Ugorji each added 12 points for the Pirates (1-3).

