Boys basketball: Waterloo defeats Palmyra-Eagle 64-47 Dec 12, 2022 PALMYRA—Benny Marshall scored 19 points to lead Waterloo's boys basketball team to a 64-47 win over Palmyra-Eagle on Saturday.Stephen Davis and Rick Ugorji each added 12 points for the Pirates (1-3).Devin Patrick scored 14 points to pace Palmyra-Eagle (0-5).WATERLOO 64, PALMYRA-EAGLE 47Waterloo 26 38—64Palmyra-Eagle 24 23—47Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp)—Sampo 1 0-0 2, Haberman 2 4-4 9, Marshall 8 0-0 19, Setz 1 1-4 4, Tschanz 3 0-0 6, Davis 5 1-2 12, Ugorji 5 2-6 12 Totals 25 8-16 64Palmyra-Eagle (fg ft-fta tp)—Perez 2 3-5 8, Walsh 1 0-0 2, Lawson 2 3-7 8, Lebanowski 2 2-2 8, Taylor 2 1-2 5, Moyer 1 0-0 2 Patrick 6 2-3 14 Totals 16 11-19 47Three-point goals—W (Haberman, Marshall 3, Setz, Davis), PE (Perez, Lawson, Lebanowski 2)Total fouls—W 17, PE 13Fouled out—PE (Lawson)
