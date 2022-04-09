ELKHORN -- Kian Bystol-Flores shot 80 to finish fourth individually, helping the Cambridge boys golf team to a second-place finish at Saturday's season-opening Elkhorn Invitational at Evergreen Country Club.
Bystol-Flores was eight-over par on the day, finishing three shots behind medalist Reece Breitenbach of Kohler.
The Blue Jays' Max Heth shot 82 to place ninth. Cade Nottestad (90) and Nick Buckman (92) also scored as the team posted a total of 344 to finish 17 shots behind first-place Muskego.
Lakeside shot 382 to place eighth led by matching scores of 91 carded by Brandon Kreutz and Noah Weidner. Bear Deavers and Cooper Jensen each shot 100.
Whitewater shot 419, taking 11th. Jaden Condon paced the Whippets with a round of 97. Camden Frye (100), Dane Hillmer (110) and Carson Bueschel (112) also scored.
Daniel Riener shot 81 for Palmyra-Eagle, placing fifth individually. Charlie Hyatt (97), Kevin Holcomb (118) and Riley Schneider (145) also scored for the Panthers, who shot 441 to finish 14th.
Lake Mills shot 469, finishing 15th. Mason Levake carded a 104. Matthew Nelson (114), Kevin Williams (121) and Jameson Cooper (130) also scored.
Team scores: Muskego 327, Cambridge 344, Westosha Central 346, Union Grove 353, Kohler 355, Elkhorn 364, Hillsboro/Wonewoc Center 380, Lakeside Lutheran 382, Columbus 386, Wilmot 409, Whitewater 419, Delavan-Darien 420, Elkhorn 2 433, Palmyra-Eagle 441, Lake Mills 469, Williams Bay 470, Horicon 486, Random Lake 500, Clinton 660, Racine St. Catherine's/Racine Lutheran incomplete.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.