Boys golf: Blue Jays second, Warriors fifth at season's final Capitol mini meet May 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MONROE -- Cambridge's boys golf team placed second at the season's final Capitol Conference mini meet contested at Monroe Country Club on Monday.Blue Jays junior Cade Nottestad shot a one-over 35 to win medalist honors. Junior Nick Buckman fired a 40 as Cambridge shot 166, finishing six shots behind first-place Lodi.Cooper Jensen led Lakeside Lutheran, which shot 179 to finish fifth, with a round of 43. Brandon Kreutz (44), Bear Deavers (46) and Will Popp (46) also scored.Lake Mills shot 215 to take ninth. Mason Levake led the L-Cats with a round of 48, Lukas Kleinfeldt and Mathew Nelson both shot 54s and Kevin Williams shot 59.Team scores: Lodi 160, Cambridge 166, Monticello/Belleville 178, New Glarus 178, Lakeside Lutheran 179, Columbus 188, Luther Prep 197, Wisconsin Heights 202, Lake Mills 215. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.