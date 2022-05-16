MONROE -- Cambridge's boys golf team placed second at the season's final Capitol Conference mini meet contested at Monroe Country Club on Monday.

Blue Jays junior Cade Nottestad shot a one-over 35 to win medalist honors. Junior Nick Buckman fired a 40 as Cambridge shot 166, finishing six shots behind first-place Lodi.

Cooper Jensen led Lakeside Lutheran, which shot 179 to finish fifth, with a round of 43. Brandon Kreutz (44), Bear Deavers (46) and Will Popp (46) also scored.

Lake Mills shot 215 to take ninth. Mason Levake led the L-Cats with a round of 48, Lukas Kleinfeldt and Mathew Nelson both shot 54s and Kevin Williams shot 59.

Team scores: Lodi 160, Cambridge 166, Monticello/Belleville 178, New Glarus 178, Lakeside Lutheran 179, Columbus 188, Luther Prep 197, Wisconsin Heights 202, Lake Mills 215.

