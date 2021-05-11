LAKE MILLS — Cambridge finished with the two top sores, but was unable to claim a Capitol Conference boys golf mini meet Tuesday at Lake Mills Golf Course.
The Blue Jays’ Nick Buckman and Stone Farruggio finished with a 39 and 40, respectively, to lead the field. The pairs’ scores helped Cambridge to a team score of 173. Lodi won the mini meet with a 172.
Lakeside Lutheran finished fifth with a team score of 197. Lake Mills and Luther Prep tied for seventh overall with 207s.
Cambridge’s team card was rounded out by Cade Nottestad’s 46 and Jack Nikolay’s 48.
Will Popp led Lakeside with a 46. Cooper Jensen finished with a 47, while Brandon Kreutz and Will Meland both shot 52s for the Warriors.
Lake Mills’ Joey Toepfer fired a 44, good for a tie at sixth. Henry Ruttebusch shot a 49 for the L-Cats. Lukas Kleinfeld and Matt Nelson rounded out Lake Mills with a 51 and 63, respectively.
Luther Prep’s Andrew Wilke finished just outside the top 10 with a 46. Luke Fix fired a 50, while Noah Bickelhaupt carded a 53. Ryan Boggs and Samuel DeBruin both shot 58s for the Phoenix.
Team scores: Lodi 172, Cambridge 173, New Glarus 183, Monticello/Belleville 194, Lakeside Lutheran 197, Columbus 201, Lake Mills 207, Luther Prep 207, Wisconsin Heights 211.
RVC mini meet
AVALON — Whitewater finished sixth, while Jefferson placed 10th at a Rock Valley Conference boys golf mini meet Tuesday at Prairie Woods Golf Course.
Whitewater collected a team score of 201, while Jefferson finished with a 230. Edgerton won the mini meet with a 168.
Camden Frye led the Whippets with a 43, while Jaden Condon and Carson Bueschel both shot 52s. Dane Hillmer rounded out Whitewater with a 54.
Austin Steies carded a 55 for the Eagles. Josh Gehl fired a 56, while Alek Kuykendahl shot a 57. Dylan Dettman rounded out the lineup with a 62.
Team scores: Edgerton 168, Evansville 171, Brodhead 187, Clinton 193, East Troy 195, Whitewater 201, McFarland 202, Big Foot 209, Beloit Turner 209, Jefferson 230.
