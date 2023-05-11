Lake Mills golf

NEW GLARUS -- Lake Mills' boys golf team shot 420 to tie for 10th at Wednesday's New Glarus Invitational held at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club.

Sophomore Preston Thiede shot 93 to lead the L-Cats. Junior Silas Frandy shot 105, senior Kevin Williams shot 108 and freshman Hayden O'Connor shot 114.

Load comments