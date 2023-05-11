Boys golf: Lake Mills ties for 10th at Edelweiss nateg May 11, 2023 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NEW GLARUS -- Lake Mills' boys golf team shot 420 to tie for 10th at Wednesday's New Glarus Invitational held at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club.Sophomore Preston Thiede shot 93 to lead the L-Cats. Junior Silas Frandy shot 105, senior Kevin Williams shot 108 and freshman Hayden O'Connor shot 114.Mineral Point senior Carson Kroll shot 76 to win medalist honors by three shots over junior teammate Alex Ross. Team scores: 1, Mineral Point 331; 2, Monticello 350; 3, Monroe 354; 4, Turner 360; 5, New Glarus 361; 6, Evansville 375; 7, River Valley 376; 8 (tie) Argyle 405, Brodhead 405; 10 (tie) Lancaster 420; Lake Mills 420; 12, Dodgeville 450. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute
