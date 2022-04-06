Fort AtkinsonCoach’s resume: Matthew Reel enters his fourth season with Fort Atkinson.
Top returners: The Blackhawks are returning three of their top five players from last season, including No. 1 player senior Brayden Brown, senior Mason Brandl and sophomore Ethan Brown. All three are solid players and the team will be looking at them to provide some leadership to its young, talented freshmen additions, according to Reel.
Departing players: Fort lost the seniors leadership of Grey Wixom, Luke Ellingson and Cam Andrews.
Season thoughts: “We are going to be a very solid team that I’m excited about,” Reel said. “We have a solid foundation of returning players with great leadership that’s paired with an extremely talented group of young talent. This is going to be a fun team to coach.”
Conference race: The Badger Conference isn’t devoid of talented players and teams. Fort is going to take on a ‘focus-fight-finish’ mantra and will likely see itself in nail-bitting matches throughout the season, per Reel.
JeffersonCoach’s resume: Jeff Schmidt enters his 22nd season coaching Jefferson.
Top returners: Sophomore Alek Kykendaul along with juniors Davis Ganser and Brandon Tully headline the team’s returnees.
Season thoughts: “We will be extremely young and inexperienced with no seniors on the roster,” Schmidt said. “I look for the guys to improve as the year goes on and play a lot of golf this summer as well.”
Conference race: Schmidt foresees Edgerton as the team to beat in the Rock Valley this season.
WhitewaterCoach’s resume: Leif Knudsen enters year No. 2.
Top returners: Senior Camden Frye qualified for sectionals last season. Seniors Jaden Condon, Dane Hillmer, Carson Bueschel and Connor Monroe also played on varsity in 2021.
Season thoughts: “We are looking to improve on last year’s season with a veteran lineup,” Knudsen said.
Conference race: Knudsen believes the Whippets will be in the running for a top three spot in the Rock Valley.
Lake MillsCoach’s resume: Todd Patton is in his seventh year as head coach.
Top returners: Seniors Lucas Kleinfeldt and Matthew Nelson were varsity players a season ago.
Departing players: Sectional qualifier Joey Toepfer graduated, as did Henry Ruedebusch and Cooper Woolley.
Lakeside LutheranCoach’s resume: Isaac Heckmann takes over for Andrew Willems, who was coach for five seasons, this spring.
Top returners: Seniors Bear Deavers and Will Popp along with junior Brandon Kruetz and sophomore Cooper Jensen played on a sectional-qualifying team last season. Heckmann feels the team is balanced with numerous players capable of contributing.
Departing players: Will Meland graduated.
Season thoughts: “We have many talented golfers on our roster that could provide valuable contributions to our team this season,” Heckmann said. “Our focus will be on improving one aspect of our golf game each week.”
Conference race: Heckmann believes that if the team focuses on getting better everyday, they will be competitive with the top teams in the Capitol Conference.
CambridgeCoach’s resume: Travis Galston enters his fifth season.
Top returners: Nick Buckman, who placed fifth at the WIAA Division 3 State Championships last year and was a first-team all-conference performer, Cade Nottestad, a second-team all-conference performer, and Max Heth, a returning letter winner, will lead the team.
Departing players: Stone Farruggio and Jack Nikolay both graduated.
Season thoughts: “We will be a young team this season but have some talented kids, so the sky is the limit on how far we can go,” Galston said.
Conference race: Galston envisions the Blue Jays and Lodi fighting for the Capitol Conference title.
Palmyra-EagleCoach’s resume: Duane Wilde enters his 24th season.
Top returners: Senior Daniel Riener qualified for sectionals last season.
Departing players: Rowan Stricker, Logan Woessner, Jared Koutsky and Aiden Calderon graduated.
